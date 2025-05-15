Woman arrested getting out of car & setting homeless Sacramento woman on...

Jacqueline Popaibarra caught on video getting out of video and setting sleeping Sacramento, California homeless woman, 49, on fire before fleeing scene. Victim left with burns to one third of her body, including face. No known motive.

Sacramento, California authorities have released video showing a woman getting out of a car and then setting what appears to be a homeless woman on fire before driving off, leaving the victim so severely burned she was unable to identify her attacker for weeks.

Jacqueline Popaibarra, 34, since identified as the alleged suspect in the April 26 attack is accused of having driven to where the victim had set up a spot to sleep, circa 9.30 p.m, as video shows her calmly getting out of her vehicle, holding a canister and walking over to the sleeping woman, before then throwing an unknown liquid on her and setting her on fire.

Video shows the woman bursting into flames.

Homeless Sacramento woman, 49, set on fire

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office believed the liquid was possibly a fire accelerant.

As bystanders tried to put the fire out, Popaibarra is seen arguing with someone, kicking the victim before fleeing the scene, police said in a Facebook release.

The incident left the victim, a 49 year old woman suffering severe burns to one third of her body, including her her face, torso, arms and back. She was intubated for several days, unable to speak.

Deputies were able to identify several witnesses, including those who helped put the fire out.

Deputies were able to speak with the victim Tuesday, who identified Popaibarra as her attacker.

49 year old homeless victim and suspect previously knew each other

Popaibarra was already arrested on an unrelated robbery charge. She was booked on Tuesday with assault with a deadly weapon, arson causing great bodily injury and mayhem.

The victim’s identification has not been released.

Both women knew each other, the sheriff’s office said, although in what capacity remained unclear.

Police declined to state what motivated setting the homeless woman on fire.

Bail was set at $450,000.