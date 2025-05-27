Christian Chavez Whistlers Cove 15 year old teen shot and killed by Irving Adrian Jimenez Lopez, 13 years old boy. Colliers County police say shooting death was accidental. Teen now faces manslaughter.

Florida authorities have arrested a 13 year old teen boy who they say ‘accidentally’ shot and killed a 15 year old middle school student in Collier County early Monday morning.

Christian Chavez, 15, was found with a mortal gunshot wound to the head at Whistler’s Cover Circle at the Whistlers Cove Apartments in Lely Resort at approximately 1.12 a.m, Monday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Irving Adrian Jimenez Lopez, 13, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Colliers County shooting leaves 15 year old boy dead

Gulf Coast News spoke to Chavez’s sister Monday evening, saying her brother went to East Naples Middle School, who played soccer, telling the outlet, ‘if you knew him, you knew he had a good heart.’

The sibling said Chavez was an uncle and the son of a single mother.

Residents at Whistlers Cove said they were confused on how a teenager that young had access to a gun.

’13 years-old his life is over now, never had a chance and he might it might not even be his he don’t even know enough he wasn’t taught enough to even weigh the you know the outcome of the situation,’ Kenneth Griffin told the outlet.

‘I see a lot of, like, with the kids come around here shooting fake guns, thinking it’s cool and funny, like, they could easily hurt somebody,’ he added.

Deputies stressed that they ‘initially’ believe the Whistlers Cove shooting was accidental, FOX4 reported.

Not immediately clear is how the two young boys were out at night and how they knew each other.

Authorities continue to investigate.