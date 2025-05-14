: About author bio at bottom of article.

Bentley University senior plunges to his death during Bahamas class trip

Gaurav Jaisingh, Bentley University senior student ‘accidentally’ plunges to his death from hotel balcony during Bahamas class trip.

A Massachusetts college senior has died in the Bahamas after the fraternity brother accidentally falling from a balcony days before graduation, according to Bentley University school officials.

Gaurav Jaisingh, 21, died while on Bentley University’s annual senior class trip to the Bahamas, the school and police said.

Bentley University’s commencement is set to take place on Friday.

Gaurav Jaisingh, Bentley senior

The tragedy occurred just after 10 p.m, Sunday night, May 11, while Jaisingh was inside his hotel room with other roommates.

‘He was gearing up for graduation this weekend, so I hope we take some time to honor him this weekend at graduation,’ fellow senior Sydney Bazin told WHDH.

‘So yes, it’s just actually heartbreaking.’

‘It was the last thing I was expecting, especially just a few days away from graduation,’ senior Isabella Abeiga told WHDH.

Authorities rushed to a ‘Paradise Island hotel room after they received reports of a young man who accidentally plummeted from an upper-level balcony, while inside his hotel room with other roommates,’ Royal Bahamas Police said.

Jaisingh was found unresponsive on a lower floor and died of his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Bentley called the death ‘an enormous tragedy’ to the school community.

‘We share our deepest condolences with Gaurav’s family, friends and loved ones. While local authorities are investigating, it appears Gaurav accidentally fell from a balcony. We will share more information when available while respecting his family’s privacy,’ Bentley University said in a statement to ABC News.

Bentley University fraternity brother tragedy

‘This is an enormous tragedy for our community. Bentley is providing resources for those who are impacted and encourages anyone who needs support to reach out to the university’s counseling center,’ it continued.

Not immediately clear is how Jaisingh came to accidentally fall and whether the fraternity brother was socialising at the time of the tragedy.

Jaisingh, a Shrewsbury, Massachusetts native, was pursuing a degree in finance and was part of the Delta Sigma Pi fraternity and several other campus groups, including the South Asian Students Association, according to his LinkedIn.

Jaisingh served as the fraternity pledge coordinator from January 2024 to August 2024 and was also involved in the university’s new student programs as an orientation leader and tour guide.

Photos on social media showed the college senior had traveled to Puerto Rico weeks earlier for spring break.

Bentley is a small private university located in Walthman, just 12 miles outside of Boston. Tuition is $87,820 per year.

Jaisingh was set to graduate at the university’s undergraduate commencement ceremony on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

For two decades, the school has offered the graduating class a five-day, four-night trip to the Bahamas during the week between finals and commencement.

Local authorities continue to investigate.