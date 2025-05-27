: About author bio at bottom of article.

Mississippi couple, Frank West, and Cambre Dean shot dead in Lee County double homicide at the hands of Jonathan Kelly. Bullet riddled bodies found along Shannon property after 911 call. Suspect held on $10 million bond.

A North Mississippi man is facing first degree murder charges after the bodies of a couple were discovered riddled with bullets along property grounds in rural Shannon.

Frank West, 43, and Cambre Dean, 39, were identified as the victims after Lee County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a property on County Road 295 in the Shannon area following reports of a disturbance.

Deputies talking to the property owner proceeded to make a sweep of property grounds where they came across the macabre sight of the deceased couple.

Lee County double homicide: How did suspect know murdered Mississippi couple?

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson speaking to local media said during investigations, deputies proceeded to interview, local Shannon resident, 39-year-old, Jonathan Kelly who was observed on the grounds.

It was soon after interviewing the man along with physical evidence collected at the scene, that Kelly was charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Kelly was transported to the Lee County Jail, where he remains in custody on a $10 million bond. Kelly was presumed to make an initial court hearing on Tuesday following the Memorial Day weekend, WTVA reported.

Authorities had yet to say what led to the suspect allegedly murdering the couple.

Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday in Newberry, according to Lee County deputies.

No known motive was released along with the dynamics of how the suspect knew his victims. Authorities continue to investigate.