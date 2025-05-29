Emily Grace Mayo, 9 year old Brooklet, Georgia girl shot dead by her dad, James Lee Mayo, before he also shoots self in suspected murder-suicide. Local community is left reeling.

A Georgia father is thought to have shot dead his 9 year old daughter then self after their bodies were found in a locked pickup truck at a city park in Brooklet on Tuesday, police said.

Emily Grace Mayo and her father James Lee Mayo, 37, were identified as the two individuals found inside the locked car, Tuesday evening after police receiving a call about a young girl ‘being stuck’ inside the vehicle.

Investigators surmised that James Mayo shot and killed his daughter before taking his own life. Emily Grace was killed in the backseat of the pickup truck, while her father was slumped over in the front with a gun resting on his lap, WJCL reported.

Both bodies were taken by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for autopsies.

Authorities had yet to say what led to the suspected murder-suicide along with what friction may have existed between the 9 year old’s mother and the slain girl’s father.

A GoFundMe and Meal Train have been set up Emily’s family with funeral costs.

Read the fundraiser in part, ‘She was sassy and dramatic at only nine. She was excited to go into fourth grade after summer break. She loved being outside or playing Roblox.

She loved her family and we loved her more than we could put into words.

The world lost a huge light.’

Brooklet a local tight community took news of Emily’s death hard, amid concern as to how Emily’s classmates will respond upon finding out that the 9 year old girl will not be joining them after the summer break.

Explained, Chief Michelle Reolegio of the Brooklet Police Department, ‘The child had no say in the tragedy. She was here one second, gone the next.’

Authorities continue to investigate.