Woman shoots, kills boyfriend when he comes back to get belongings

Derricka Ross, Houston, Texas woman shoots & kills boyfriend, Javion Williams after the man returning to their shared apartment to gather his belongings. Incident happened at the Derby at Steeplechase apartment complex.

A Texas woman is facing a murder charge after cops say she shot and killed her boyfriend over the weekend after the man returning to their apartment to gather his belongings.

Derricka Ross, 24, was arrested Sunday night after fatally shooting Javion Williams, 22, when the man arrived at the Derby at Steeplechase apartment complex in Houston, Texas, Sunday night to pick up ‘his things’.

In a statement Major Earl Dean of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that officers responded to several calls at the complex on Sunday night at 9:14 p.m. about a disturbance. Several more calls were made later concerning shots fired at the same apartment.

Houston woman shoots boyfriend dead after bad break up

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, they found the body of Williams with a fatal gunshot wound.

According to Dean, Williams was found by a stairwell outside of the apartment building.

A search of the premises led to the murder weapon being found.

Dean stated that the investigation was ‘very active’ and that police were speaking to several people who ‘may have witnessed the entire incident.’

The victim and the suspect according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez were in a ‘dating relationship.’

It remained unclear if the ‘dating relationship’ had recently ended when the boyfriend returned to his girlfriend’s house to retrieve his left items.

Ross was taken into custody on Sunday and booked into the Harris County Jail where she is being held on $150,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.