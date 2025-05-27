Deputy Daniel Sherrer with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office id as fatal officer shot and killed responding to domestic violence situation. Suspect also shot and taken to hospital.

Ohio authorities have identified the deputy with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office who was shot and killed responding to a a domestic violence situation Monday night.

Daniel Weston Sherrer, 31, a four-year veteran with the agency was identified as the fatal victim according to a Facebook release by Sheriff John Hinton.

Hinton said the sheriff’s office was called on a report of a domestic situation in the 100 block of County 26 in Marengo. Upon arrival, a shooting involving Sherrer occurred.

Suspect hospitalized after shooting and killing deputy

Sherrer was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The suspect who was not identified, was also shot and taken to a hospital in serious condition, 10TV reported.

Hinton speaking to reporters, said Sherrer loved his job.

‘Always had a smile on his face. Never in a bad mood. He came to work every day. He loved this community. He loved the job. It’s unfortunate we’re here today to talk about this,’ Hinton said. Sherrer is survived by his parents.

Hinton declined to say what led up to shots being fired. Hinton said he has not reviewed body camera footage of the incident.

The incident is under investigation by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

‘We mourn with our neighbors/colleagues at the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office as they grieve the loss of one of their own who was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday evening. With assistance from the Ohio BCI, we are investigating this tragic incident,’ the DCSO said in a statement on social media.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s office at 740-833-2830 or [email protected].