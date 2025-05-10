: About author bio at bottom of article.

Cape Girardeau shooting suspect arrested after killing one, injuring another

Deandra Leeann Patterson, Cape Girardeau, Missouri woman arrested in shooting death of Micah Ledbetter along with injuring a male victim. No known motive.

Missouri authorities have arrested a female suspect in connection with a shooting in Cape Girardeau that left one person dead and another person injured.

Deandra Leeann Patterson, 27, was arrested following the Cape Girardeau Police Department responding to shots being fired on Friday, May 9, 2025, just before 1 p.m, in the 1500-block of Whitener. Officers said they found a male individual with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Medical personnel then transported the victim to a local hospital. While officers were responding to the scene, police said they found out a second victim, 22-year-old Micah Ledbetter of Cape Girardeau, who arrived at an area hospital’s emergency room with gunshot wounds.

Cape Girardeau female suspect held on $1 million cash only bond

Police said she later passed away, WSILTV reported.

Authorities secured the scene, and investigators with the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad were activated to lead the investigation.

Through evidence collection and witness interviews, authorities identified Patterson as a suspect and issued formal charges.

Upon her arrest, Deandra Patterson, was charged with 2nd degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm according to a Facebook release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Patterson remained held on a $1million cash-only bond.

Police declined to say what led to Patterson unleashing gunfire and whether her victims were known to her or randomly shot.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact the the Cape Girardeau Police Department at the business line at 573-339-6621; the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313; or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.