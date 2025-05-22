Leander ISD teacher said she saw student sex victim as little brother

Darian Christine Rogers, Leander ISD teacher at Rouse High School arrested having inappropriate sex relationship with student. Told cops she saw boy as ‘little brother’ and had previously warned victim not to make inappropriate comments to officials.

A Texas high school student teacher who admitted to having sex with a male student she taught told cops she saw the teen boy ‘as a little brother,’ along with advising the victim, ‘to avoid making any inappropriate comments,’ authorities said.

Darian Christine Rogers, 22, who worked for Leander ISD, following her arrest on Friday was charged with second-degree felony improper relationship between an educator and a student, arrest records showed.

The educator is alleged to have first met the student victim at a grocery store where the pair worked at the time, before she started working as a teacher at Rouse High School in Leander, a suburb north of Austin, FOX 7 reported.

Leander ISD teacher and student victim illicit texts

According to Leander ISD, the position of student teacher is the last step in the college requirements to become a certified teacher. Student teachers are assigned to a campus at the beginning of the semester.

Rogers had been assigned to Rouse High School for the second semester of the 2024-25 school year and started her position in January 2025. Rogers was required to be on campus five days a week and was assigned to a cooperating teacher who observed and evaluated her performance,

Rogers, who had been at the school four months in, was reported to authorities in April by a student who said she had ‘personal knowledge’ of a teacher being involved in a sexual relationship with a minor according to court documents.

The student also provided a voicemail from a woman — identified as Rogers by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office — in which she admitted to sending explicit photos to a 17-year-old male.

Her alleged victim initially denied the illicit relationship to police until he was confronted with messages detectives found on his phone between him and Rogers discussing the Plan B contraceptive pill, FOX 7 reported.

Rogers during police interviews, denied having sex with the boy, instead describing their relationship as that of a ‘big sister and little brother,’ according to the affidavit.

The educator relented after being confronted with incriminating text evidence, in which she admitted to having sex with the student ‘one time’ in his truck in a parking lot near the H-E-B grocery store where they both worked.

Rogers warned the student to avoid ‘inappropriate comments’ in front of school staff as she was interviewing for a position there, the affidavit stated.

A video of Rogers taking the Plan B pill and a screenshot of the receipt were also found on her phone by detectives.

But there’s more.

FOURTH FEMALE school employee arrested THIS MONTH for sexual misconduct with students… Darian Rogers just graduated with a teaching degree. Rogers was student-teaching in @LeanderISD but “not an employee” according to Rouse High School principal Vincent Hawkins. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Nkmc8LgVHM — Erin Anderson (@TrueTexasTea) May 19, 2025

Darian Rogers Austin student-teacher was finishing her teaching diploma

Another text thread between Rogers and a friend described a previous sexual relationship between her and a different child who was 17 and a student in the Leander Independent School District at the time.

The school’s principal sent a letter to the families of students following Rogers’ arrest on Friday.

‘The individual was not a Leander ISD or Rouse High School employee and was immediately removed from campus once the district was made aware of the situation,’ the letter from Rouse High School principal Vincent Hawkins and seen by FOX 7 reads.

‘Any accusations of misconduct did not happen on our campus, during school hours, or at any school-sponsored event,’ the letter continued.

Rogers was booked into Williamson County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $20,000 bond.

She is next due in court on June 4 for a pre-indictment docket call, arrest records show.

A Facebook description previously described Rogers as a student at the University of Texas at Austin. It remained unclear whether her status at the educational facility was now in jeopardy along with her teaching degree.