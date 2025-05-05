Christina Solometo, OnlyFans model aka Delco Pooper defecates in road rage episode caught on camera. How a Pennsylvania woman found herself becoming an overnight social media sensation.

Have you met the Delco pooper… ? A Pennsylvania woman has caused disconcert after video caught her ‘defecating’ on another driver’s car in an act of ‘road rage’ vengeance following a recent heated confrontation.

Christina Solometo, 44, of Ridley Park is seen in now viral footage dropping her pants, squatting on the hood of a silver sedan, and leaving behind a trail of excrement in broad daylight.

The act of retaliation led to the small community of Prospect Park amused shocked and appalled.

NEW: The Pennsylvania woman who unleashed what appears to be explosive diarrhea, bragged to police officers about how clean her poop was. 44-year-old Christina Solometo says her poop is so clean that she doesn’t even need to wipe. According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, the… pic.twitter.com/FgCbXJu1ZR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 3, 2025

Road rage episode leaves local Pennsylvania community rattled

‘This can’t happen in this community,’ Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna told NBC 10. ‘No town wants this to happen in their town. The recognition a town gets over this kind of thing – it’s really unwelcome. We don’t want this.’

The foul incident happened on Tuesday, April 29th, near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Madison Street, after a minor traffic dispute between Solometo and another female driver.

While the other driver honked and cursed, video showed Solometo dramatically getting out of her black car, storming toward the other vehicle before going on to deliver a steaming pile of revenge onto the victim’s hood.

The clip ends with Solometo casually walking back to her vehicle, grinning away.

The entire incident was caught on video by a stunned bystander, who then posted it to Instagram. Needless to say the video soon went viral, leading to Solometo being dubbed the ‘Delco Pooper.’

At the time of her arrest, Thursday, April 31, Solometo is heard telling reporters, ‘The lady chased me. I asked her not to attack me!’

Christina Solometo aka Delco Pooper internet notoriety

Police told TMZ that Solometo has since been fully cooperative with the investigation.

She is now facing a slew of charges, including indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, harassment, and depositing waste on the highway.

Remarked Solometo after being identified at the time of her arrest, ‘It was a clean poop. I didn’t even have to wipe.’

Solometo allegedly claimed she acted out of restraint rather than rage.

‘The other driver called me a bad name,‘ she said according to arresting documents. ‘So I dropped a deuce instead of turning violent.’

Indeed.

Police Chief Madonna said that the two women live in the same area and that at some point Solometo believed the other driver to be following her, a claim the un-identified other female driver denied.

But there’s more.

OnlyFans selling feet pics side hustle

Solometo has since been identified by the Philadelphia Magazine as an OnlyFans entrepreneur, selling feet pictures starting at a monthly fee of $7.99.

From her OnlyFans description: ‘Hello Fans! Neen, here and I would love to show you my pretty toes, decorated with your favorite color nail polish. Sometimes decorated in jewelry. Tip toe with me and you’ll see. Cum with my feet and toes on a fabulous journey beyond your wildest dreams.’

Adding, ‘Will also take ‘special’ requests. Don’t be shy. Just ask!’

On her Facebook account, Solometo goes by the last name “Shythead,”

The owner of silver sedan has not filed an official complaint, declining to press charges. Police disagreed with her and decided to pursue charges against Solometo.

‘It’s not something I can turn a blind eye to, so the police department will be moving forward with pressing charges,’ Police Chief Madonna said.

Solometo’s family said there’s more to the story than what the video shows, but have so far declined to elaborate further.

Solometo who made bail after posting $1000 is next slated to appear in court on May 19th at 9 a.m. Hopefully it won’t be a too sh*tty experience…