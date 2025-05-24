Carly Ng, Hawaii special needs woman bullied and attacked by Jasmine Keola, Leilehua High School teen and three others as Wahiawa community dishes out vigilante justice.

Viral video has captured the moment a 21 year old ‘intellectually’ disabled Hawaii woman enduring a barbaric attack at the hands of 4 teen bullies last month

Video filmed in the Wahiawa district some 20 miles from Honolulu shows two teen girls surrounding and taunting the victim, Carly Ng, at a bus stop.

A disabled young woman was surrounded, bullied, and attacked by teens in Wahiawa. But the internet wasn’t having it — thousands watched a livestream to help hunt the suspects. pic.twitter.com/KqWFPqvSqH — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) May 23, 2025

Footage captures one of the bullies, 18-year-old Jasmine Keola, demanding the ‘special needs’ girl take off her backpack before violently throwing it to the ground. Keola in turn slaps Carly’s glasses off her face.

Carly a former student at Leilehua High School, the same school the alleged bullies attend, is heard screaming as she crouches to the ground, as she endures more slapping.

‘You dumb f–k,’ Keola yells.

‘This is why I don’t want to take the bus anymore, because I don’t want to mess with you,’ Carly says, before managing to get back up on her feet.

‘What are you going to do?’ the other girls taunt the special needs woman.

‘I’m going to leave my everything … right now,’ the disabled 21 year old says as she attempts to walk away.

Carly manages to get to the other side of the street, only for her tormentors to continue hitting and laughing at her.

The assault escalates when Carly once again falls to the ground. The girls kick and punch her in the head, with the intellectually disabled girl unable to fight back.

‘Now what are you going to do? F–king dumb c–t,’ one of the girls is heard screaming.

‘She’s knocked out,’ another said, sounding proud.

Carly Ng kept the April attack to herself, daring not to share news of the assault with her family or friends out of shame and fear of retribution. Nevertheless, video of the assault was released Wednesday afternoon, leading to widespread outrage, and demands that Carly’s tormentors be brought to justice, KITV reported.

‘This was absolutely cruel. It was more than bullying … it was a senseless, cruel assault and simply pure evil. The girls involved in this should be absolutely ashamed of themselves,’ said Honolulu resident Michael Kitchens.

‘It was one of the worst actions you can take against someone who is unwilling, defenseless, and unfortunately, one who suffers with disabilities. I do not have sympathy for them.’

As the hunt for the alleged bullies took place, up to 11,000 people joined on Instagram Live to help identify and locate the four involved individuals who were eventually captured and handed over to police. At one point, video showed community members scaling buildings to confront the alleged bullies along with knocking on home doors.

News of locals seeking out the suspects led to some criticizing them as participating in a kind of vigilante justice.

‘It’s not right. We’re not bullies ourselves. You shouldn’t bully nobody else, especially someone that can’t stand up for themselves,’ Leilehua High School senior Journey Emond told Hawaii News.

#OnlyOn2 | Teen involved in viral Wahiawa assault case issues apology.

Read more: https://t.co/jGWk4GCzKy pic.twitter.com/y2RnRCGi9K — KHON2 News (@KHONnews) May 23, 2025

Honolulu police arrested three girls, aged 14, 16 and 18. A 13-year-old boy was also arrested. But the suspects were all released from jail, and the case against them was dismissed.

Keola apologized after appearing in court.

‘I got pressured actually to fighting the girl. I didn’t want to fight her. but I did anyway … I’m sorry for what I did, I didn’t mean to do it,’ Keola told KHON.

Her mother also expressed remorse.

‘I didn’t mean for it to go this far. But I apologize for my children’s actions, and I hope that you guys can forgive my kids,’ she said.

Asked why Carly kept the attack to herself, family attorney, Carolyn Hayashi speaking to Island News said that, ‘bullying victims often does not make a statement, often times they do not say anything, whether it’s from shame or from feelings that they’ve been left to deal with.’

Carly’s family have since asked that no one retaliate or act out against her tormentors as along with their privacy as the special needs girl seeks to recover from the vicious assault and the trauma it unleashed.

In the interim the family have urged the public to speak out in the face of bullying.

Added the family lawyer, ‘someone needs to have a voice for these victims.’