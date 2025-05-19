Brooke Anderson, Riverview High School teacher in Florida arrested hours after having sex with student minor victim in classroom before school starting. Inappropriate relationship began after educator sending victim explicit text messages.

A Riverview, Florida high school teacher was arrested on Friday for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a student minor according to cops.

Brooke Anderson, 27 a female teacher at Riverview High School was the subject of an investigation after police received reports about an inappropriate between the educator and a male student according to a Facebook release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

According to statements made by the alleged student victim, an ‘inappropriate’ relationship began in September 2024 after the educator sharing explicit text messages with the boy.

Abuse of position of trust, authority and power

In the weeks leading up to the arrest, the relationship escalated, with the student telling detectives about multiple instances of sexual activity, the most recent occurring in Anderson’s classroom the morning of her arrest. Police said the teacher and boy engaged sexually before school started, Friday morning.

‘This teacher betrayed the trust of a student, a school, and an entire community,’ said Sheriff Chad Chronister. ‘What should have been a safe, supportive environment for learning was exploited for abuse. Her actions are criminal, calculated, and deeply disturbing.’

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anderson and charged her with three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200