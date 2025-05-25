Brayden Raul Gomez, Bay County, Florida teen arrested in shooting death of Lyft driver during early morning hours in Panama City Beach. No known motive.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the shooting murder of a Lyft driver, according to Florida authorities.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the shooting of the ride-share driver early Saturday morning, circa 2.24 a.m at Wildwood Road and Emerald Cove Street in Panama City Beach, Fl, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook news release.

Deputies said they found the victim, described only as a male, on the road with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, where they died.

Dangers of ride-share driving

Authorities said the victim’s car was found about 100 yards away from where the victim was found. Blood and bullet holes were found inside the car, according to authorities.

A witness said they saw a person leave the scene while firing shots. Investigators later identified the suspect as 17-year-old Brayden Raul Gomez of Bay County.

Gomez was later arrested.

Investigators believe the victim was working as a Lyft driver and was driving Gomez to a requested destination when he was shot.

Not immediately clear is what led up to the shooting.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Lyft said, ‘Our hearts are with [the victim’s] family and loved ones in the midst of this terrible tragedy.’

‘We have reached out to offer support to them during this difficult time and are assisting law enforcement in their ongoing investigation,’ they added. ‘The rider has been permanently removed from the Lyft community.’

Gomez who was charged with open count of murder was taken to Bay County Jail.

A social media who claimed knowing the victim, wrote under the BSCO’s arrest announcement, ‘I knew the victim and yes this is devastating.’

Adding, ‘He was a good man and loved by his family and friends. Til we see you again in heaven. RIP Prayers for His family.😢💔🙏🏻.’

While another user wrote, ‘Lyft tells us that we can terminate a ride if a rider is under age and alone, but where does that leave that kid… The driver was likely just trying to make money because of the holiday weekend.’

While another commentator wrote, ‘Well, that is super scary. Because I’m a Uber driver I thankfully do not drive after 7 PM. Crazy stuff goes down when the sun goes down.. Makes me think about maybe I need something to protect myself.’