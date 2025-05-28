Brass Mill Center shooting at Waterbury shopping mall, Connecticut following ‘altercation’ leaves 5 people injured with gunman in 20’s still at large as digital evidence evaluated.

Five people were shot at after a gunman opened fire inside a Connecticut shopping mall at the Brass Mill Center at Waterbury, Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

A group of teens arrived and appeared to have become embroiled in an altercation, during which multiple round shot off, circa 4.40 pm. on Tuesday, May 27th, 2025 according to police briefs.

No deaths were reported, with a male gunman, possibly assisted by another male, now wanted. It is thought that the wanted shooter was in his mid 20’s.

Police say it started with a conflict between two people in the central mall. One individual opened fire, police say, sending shoppers running for cover and forcing them to shelter inside stores.

‘I saw people coming out of JCPenney and I heard some gunshot there, up top, and then it was right next to where Snipes was at,’ witness Javon Turner said according to CBS News. ‘A girl got shot. She was losing a lot of blood. It was crazy, and I tell everybody, get out of here, let’s go. I tried to get everybody out of here in safety.’

The commotion led to 5 people shot, with all of the victims over the age of 18, with their injuries ranging in severity, according to CT Post.

‘All victims were transported to local hospitals and are currently undergoing medical treatment,’ Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said during a Wednesday evening news conference.

‘There are no fatalities at this time,’ he added.

🚨🇺🇸 Otro tiroteo en Estados Unidos: se reportan múltiples personas heridas en el centro comercial Brass Mill Center de Waterbury, Connecticut. Circula un video desde el lugar. pic.twitter.com/avblIdS4Qr — Mundo en Conflicto 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) May 28, 2025

The police chief also said officers are now ‘following some very strong leads’ and noted that there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

‘I think we’re safe right now,’ Spagnolo told reporters. ‘I don’t feel that there’s any threat in the immediate area.’

The official explained that the shooting appeared to be the result of a conflict that escalated quickly.

‘We do not believe this is a random act of violence,’ said Spagnolo, noting that the shooter and others involved in the altercation likely knew each other.

The suspect is now believed to be a male in his 20s who was armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

Investigators are also looking at surveillance video to identify the suspect.

He has not yet been apprehended by Waterbury police. Spagnolo suggested Tuesday evening another individual may have assisted the wanted gunman in the shooting. The chief also said that police were in the process of gathering physical and digital evidence.

‘We have recovered some evidence that deals with a firearm, but I can’t go into further specifics right now,’ the police chief said, noting that the FBI and ATF were also working on gathering digital evidence.