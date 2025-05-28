12 year old plunges to her death from window during sleepover

Arya Lebeau, Southbridge, Massachusetts 12 year old girl falls to her death from 3rd floor window during sleepover after getting into a fight over pizza. Event was unattended by adults as victim’s parents demand justice.

A 12 year old Massachusetts girl has died after she fell from a 3rd story window during sleepover, leaving the girl’s parents demanding answers and justice.

Arya Lebeau, 12, was staying with friends at an apartment complex in Southbridge, about 60 miles west of Boston near the Connecticut border, when she got into a disagreement about a slice of pizza early Saturday morning, leading up to her plunging death.

The Southbridge Police Department and the Worchester County District Attorney’s Office are now investigating what they call an ‘unattended death’.

How does a 12 year old girl out fall from a window during a sleepover?

Officials await the results of an autopsy test to determine the exact cause of death as Arya’s mother demand answers.

‘I dropped her off for her sleepover, and I just feel like I’m waiting for her to come home,’ Charlene Cabrera, Arya’s mom, told NBC News.

‘I just want justice for my daughter,’ she added. ‘I want to make sure that this is investigated properly and that we have everything we need to make sure she gets justice.’

On Friday night, Cabrera dropped her daughter off at a friend’s house after being told a parent would be there, ensuring her young daughter would be supervised, WCVB News reported.

However, just two hours later, Cabrera received a call to say her daughter had fallen from an apartment window, and no adults were home.

‘I was told it was a kick and she fell out the window,’ Cabrera told WCVB.

Like Cabrera, Jeremy Lebeau, Arya’s father, only learned after the tragedy that the kids had been left home alone.

Arya Lebeau, Southbridge girl kicked out window by other children

‘Part of her summer list was to have sleepovers, which is what she was doing,’ he told the outlet.

‘She was the greatest child I could have in my life. I miss her,’ the dad added. ‘I just want closure – no matter what, I just want closure, I want answers.’

While the investigation is still ongoing, Dimas Cabrera – Arya’s grandmother – shared more details about what happened leading up to her granddaughter’s death in a Facebook post.

She explained that an argument over a slice of pizza quickly escalated, leading to the 12-year-old girl being kicked out the window and falling on her head.

The fall, according to the woman, also might have started as a game to ‘scare’ Arya but quickly got out of hand.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Arya passed away just hours later from her injuries.

The incident has left the girl’s family shattered and grieving as the 12 year old girl was only supposed to be spending time with friends and innocently enjoying her childhood.

‘I tell everyone she was 12 going on 23. She had the next few years planned out already,’ Cabrera told WCVB.

‘She was so hopeful for the future, and this summer she was really looking forward to many activities with her friends.’

To date authorities have not indicated whether there would be any arrests or charges.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help fund a proper memorial service and support Arya’s family as they grieve. As of Wednesday afternoon the fundraiser had raised $16,525.