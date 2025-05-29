Andrew Farias, San Marcos High school graduate shot dead trying to stop fight during his graduation party in Uhland, Austin, Texas. Chad Lee-Gardner arrested and charged with murder.

A fight between two girls at a Texas high school graduation ‘house’ party led to a graduating student being shot dead, less than 24 hours after graduating from San Marcos High School, authorities said.

Andrew Farias, 18, was killed during the dispute at his family home in the Austin suburb of Uhland, Fox 7 reported.

Uhland police officers and Texas Rangers responded to the home during the early morning hours of Sunday, May 25 amid reports of a shooting.

San Marcos graduate tried to stop fight during Uhland house party

The homeowner told authorities guests were told to leave around 1 a.m., after a fight broke out between two girls.

A witness told cops the fight started after girls began ‘making faces’ and talking about other girls, according to an affidavit.

During the dispute, Chad Lee-Gardner, 18, jumped in and allegedly hit the female homeowner with a pistol on the head.

Farias attempted to confront Lee-Gardner, who allegedly opened fire two times, striking Farias.

Farias, who played cornerback and running back for his high school football team, later died.

Lee-Gardner fled before officers arrived, before being taken into custody in Austin the following evening on suspicion of murder, police said.

The fallen San Marcos high school graduate planned to attend Texas State University in August, the victim’s family said.

‘Momma’s boy’ remembered Shannon Vasquez, Farias’ mother, provided KVUE the following statement: