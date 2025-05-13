: About author bio at bottom of article.

Father of 3 stabbed to death on MTA shuttle bus over seat

Alvin Francis, Queens, N.Y father of 3 stabbed to death on Brooklyn MTA shuttle bus following dispute over seat as stranger who killed victim remains at large.

A father of three was killed this weekend following a fight over a bus seat on a Brooklyn MTA shuttle bus, cops and sources said.

Alvin Francis, 41, of Queens, N.Y., was identified as the fatal stabbing victim, the NYPD stated. The fatal stabbing happened just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 11, Brooklyn News 12 reported.

The victim was riding a shuttle bus along the J train route just before 2 p.m. Sunday at Crescent and Etna Streets in Cypress Hills in Brooklyn when a fight erupted between Francis and a backpack-wearing passenger over seating, cops told the outlet.

The ‘interaction’ led to the ‘enraged’ bus rider stabbing Francis in the stomach, cops said.

The victim was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he mortally succumbed to his injuries, cops said.

At the time of his stabbing murder, Francis was on his way home to have a Mother’s Day dinner with his family.

‘I heard some people screaming, so I looked out my window and I [saw] the bus was stopped there, and everybody was running out the bus and in matter than three seconds the cops were here,’ a nearby resident told News12.

Francis lived several miles from where he was stabbed, in Jamaica, Queens, authorities said.

‘See you when I get home,’ was the last thing he said to his wife, Candice Todman-Francis, the victim’s wife told the New York Daily News.

Except Alvin Francis never made it home.

Todman-Francis and her husband had been together for 21 years. Five years ago, they got married and were planning a vow renewal in August, the victim’s wife told the DailyNews.

Francis was reportedly working on Sunday to make extra money for his son’s middle school graduation.

‘Everybody’s saddened by it,’ a neighbor told the DailyNews. ‘He was a neighborhood guy. Family man. Hardworking. We’re just still processing it. It’s tough.’

The unhinged attacker — who was still at large Monday — was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit, police said.