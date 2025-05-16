16-month-old girl, Maddy dies at Lenoire, North Carolina daycare after going into cardiac arrest as center, Creative Beginnings Daycare is ordered closed and worker, Alexandra Lee Coffey is arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

A North Carolina daycare has been shut down and an employee arrested after a 16 month old girl was placed to take a nap earlier this week only to go into cardiac arrest and shortly after be declared dead.

The tragedy which took place on Monday at the Creative Beginnings Daycare in Lenoir led to the daycare center having its license suspended and being ordered closed on Wednesday. The tragedy led to authorities arresting and charging daycare worker, Alexandra Lee Coffey, 29, with involuntary manslaughter.

Coffey was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, May 22, WCNC reported.

Lenoire, North Carolina daycare prior safe sleep violations

At the time of the tragedy, 16-month-old girl, identified as ‘Maddy’ had earlier that Monday been dropped off by her mother and later placed down for a nap, only for the girl never to wake up. Despite rushing the toddler girl to hospital the infant was soon after declared dead, FOX8 reported.

The daycare had a recent clean inspection, but records show it previously violated safe sleep policies and failed to meet staff training requirements. The state said the emergency closure was necessary to ensure the safety of other children.

‘We extend our continued condolences to the family of the child and all those impacted by this heartbreaking incident,’ the Lenoir Police Department said Wednesday.

According to a fundraiser started by a family friend, the child’s mother, a mother of four, had taken her two youngest children, including Maddy to the daycare in Lenore, in the care of ‘complete strangers.’ Only to later receive a call that every parent dreads.

Explained Megan Cradle, the creator of the fundraiser: ‘Her precious baby girl never woke up from nap time. Maddy was supposedly laid down at 12 and asleep by 12:15. She then was failed and not checked on until 235 when other children were awake at 2:00. Officials weren’t called until 7 minutes later. Staff member was afraid to do CPR so she called for director to attend to Maddy. She was officially pronounced gone at the hospital.

We need justice for sweet Maddy her mother and father and 3 brothers. This should have never happened.’

As of Friday morning the GoFundMe page had raised, $4,470.