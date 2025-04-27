Tucker Morgan Dockins, Daytona Beach, Florida 1 year old toddler boy killed chasing family dog into traffic. No charges filed.

A Florida community is reeling following the death of a 1 year old boy who was tragically killed on Wednesday, April 23, after chasing the family dog into oncoming traffic.

Tucker Morgan Dockins of Daytona Beach mortally succumbed to his injuries after the 1 year old toddler was struck by two vehicles as the boy ran after the family pet dog.

According to WESH, the tragedy occurred at around 8:21 p.m. on North Halifax Avenue. Moments prior to the accident, both Tucker and the family dog were inside the family home. The dog, somehow, managed to escape the house only for the one year old boy to chase the dog onto oncoming traffic.

Toddler boy chasing after family dog struck by two vehicles

Tucker was struck by a 2003 Honda CR-V first. This initial collision sent the toddler into the southbound lane of North Halifax Avenue where he was then struck by a second vehicle, a 2021 Chevy Silverado struck Tucker.

Despite being rushed to hospital, the infant boy succumbed to his injuries just an hour later.

Florida police declined to press any charges, while declining to blame the parents according to William Rhodes, Daytona Beach Police Department Director of Operations.

‘I don’t want to hold anybody accountable for what they did or didn’t do last night,’ Rhodes said according to WESH. ‘Obviously, those of us who are parents we know that little kids are quick [and] fast. I guarantee you that they (the parents) are dealing with major trauma today.’

‘At this point, it just seems to be a very tragic accident that we are having to work through here, and help the family get through.’

Both Tucker’s parents and the two drivers involved in the accident were cooperating with authorities during the investigation, according to Fox 35.

A GoFundMe was set up to raise funds for Tucker’s cremation and private viewing. Tucker was described as a ‘sweet, loving boy who always enjoyed being by his big sister’s side.’

‘He had a special bond with his dog companion, who was his constant playmate and friend,’ the GoFundMe read.

As of Saturday night, the fundraiser had raised $10,446. Of note, the breed of the family dog was not made publicly disclosed.