Rodkis Fenderson, Mississippi dad & step-mom, Kierra Patrick charged in cover up beating murder of 3 year old toddler son. Parents had given conflicting accounts of the boy’s whereabouts after suddenly going missing.

A Mississippi father and step-mother have been arrested following a child death investigation that led to a 3-year-old child being found buried, months after the toddler was last seen by family.

The child had never been reported missing. For months, family members were told different stories about where he was.

But the truth? Authorities say the boy was beaten to death in January by his own father, Rodkis Fenderson.

Rodkis Fenderson, Mississippi dad, confesses and shows cops where he buried his 3 year old son

On Friday, Fenderson relented and told deputies where the child’s body was buried. Police, crime scene experts, and even university investigators helped recover the missing boy’s body.

During the course of investigations, detectives uncovered that the child had allegedly been beaten to death by his father on January 26th, WLBT reported.

The father is now charged with murder. The step-mother, Kierra Patrick, was also arrested, with authorities saying the parent sought to cover up the toddler’s beating death, WLOX reported.

Not immediately clear is what led up to the father beating the child to death and why the step mother who had witnessed (known) about the assault had failed to reach out to authorities.

Fenderson now faces first degree murder while Patrick now faces a charge of murder accessory after the fact.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, the MSU Anthropology Department, and the Mississippi Crime Scene Unit all assisted in the recovery of the body.