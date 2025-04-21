Rob Kosar, Canton, Texas man shares Facebook post seeking to hire hitman to kill Karmelo Anthony, black Frisco teen alleged to have stabbed a white high school football star to death. How racism and hate emboldened fringe anti-social behavior.

Was it a joke? Or was he being deathly serious? A Canton, Texas man has sparked disconcert after sharing a social media post (since removed- but see screenshot below) where he mused wanting to start a GoFundme fundraiser in order to hire a hitman to kill 17 year old Frisco, Texas, teen, Karmelo Anthony alleged to have stabbed high school football star, Austin Metcalf to death during a track meet earlier this month.

Posted Rob Kosar over the weekend: ‘I’m gonna start a gofund me page for a hitman to get the head of karmelo Anthony 100!! It’s an eye for an eye up in here… murderers deserve not to be breathing and being released to go to a new $400,000 dollar home when that trash needs to be locked up with real killers. Instead he’s going home with his mommy and it’s a new home… I truly wish only the worse for him.’

The post elicited a variety of comments on social media, including one user who wrote, ‘No more ridiculous than the family of the punk murderer begging for money and crying because their lives have been disrupted.’

Wrote another, I bet he won’t be blocked from FB! This is ridiculous.

While another responded, The twins were bullies allegedly, they bullied the wrong one… Karmelo protected his self PERIOD

And this zinger too, ‘I never knew $400.000 was a realistic amount, go on back to grade school Rob… knowing the difference between a period and comma is crucial.’

And this thoughtful comment too, ‘A bunch of adults walking around with hate for a race so much that the entitlement to be the judge and jury before an actual trial!!! I’d rather know who you truly are tho… don’t hide behind a keyboard… show us how you really feel!!!’

Responded another, Unfreaking believeable. He’s trash and should be locked up for solicitation of murder. People of ALL races need to stop spewing bullshit.

Lamented another, ‘God I rebuke this evil against this young man. Why do people carry so much hate? I literally can’t stand people.’

While another user alluded to the sentiment felt by many after Anthony had his bail markedly reduced only to seemingly live a gold cuff lifestyle while awaiting trial, ‘No more ridiculous than the family of the punk murderer begging for money and crying because their lives have been disrupted.’

A rudimentary observation of Rob Kosar’s Facebook profile (327 friends -down from 333 when his post first went live) does not betray a political or social leaning either way, while stating, ‘I’m just Rob so either like me or don’t … I love my family and friends 100%,’ along with mentioning that he is self employed. This author’s gut feeling is Rob probably doesn’t mind if you don’t like him or whether his politics or social views rub you up the wrong way. Which is probably what he intended to do.

Of course the question remains, was Rob Kosar being serious when he decided to wade into the debate of whether a black school football star fatally stabbing a white football star, was a case of self defense, intimidation on his part or the victim of bullying or simply an outright call to hate and his own violence?

Which is to wonder, at what point should we be more fearful- when the subject commits murder or unjust hurt or when a random individual turns to social media calling for their own use of violence, racism and judgement day?