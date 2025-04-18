Risha Natasha Chand, Pinole, California woman caught on viral video going on racist tirade against two black sisters in parking lot. Indian woman, BMO worker now faces hate investigation along with Jazlyn Garcia and her sister.

A viral video showing a woman, since identified as Risha Natasha Chand, repeatedly using racial slurs against against two ‘black’ sisters at a California parking lot has ignited widespread outrage and prompted a hate incident investigation by local authorities.

The confrontation, which occurred Sunday outside the Pear Street Bistro in downtown Pinole, CA was captured on a cellphone by one of the two women being castigated and quickly spread across social media, amassing millions of views.

Internet do your thing, Pinole, CA, Pear Street Bistro. She went on a racist rant towards my black/Mexican friend pic.twitter.com/oc6uUGuFlo — PRESIDENTIAL KTG (@KennedyTheGreat) April 15, 2025

‘Get out of my face you f**king n****r,’

In the footage, Chand, is seen sitting in a blue Toyota Camry, where she is heard repeatedly using the N-word and other insults at the women, including mocking the appearance of one the sisters and telling her to ‘get out of my face’ as bystanders expressed shock.

Chand, also known on Instagram as anahksunahmunah, was identified as a Senior relationship banker at local Pinole bank, BMO. Other reports identifying her as Priya Sharma or Preet Gupta, a registered nurse at Kaiser in Pinole, were found to be inaccurate.

Matters came to the fore when Jazlyn Garcia and her sister emerged from the Pear Street Bistro, which shares a parking lot with the bank, on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, Garcia and her sister didn’t like the way Chand was looking at them. The two women confronted her and started recording.

The full interaction was not captured. But what was recorded included Chand repeatedly using the N-word.

‘Get out of my face you f**king n****r,’ the woman seen sitting in the car is heard screaming over and over.

Garcia is ‘black/Mexican’, according to a friend who put the video online.

Hate investigation launched

Pinole Police Sergeant Justin Rogers said the altercation began when Garcia and her twin sister came out of the diner and noticed Chand giving them demeaning looks.

The pair confronted her and the argument soon escalated into a screaming match with insults and challenges to single combat coming from both sides.

Rogers explained the 15-second clip widely shared online was just a tiny portion of a longer video shot by Garcia’s sister.

‘They were basically like, “what’s up, yeah you’re trying to fight” and she said when people where they’re from in the Bay Area look at you like that then it means that they wanna start something,’ he told the dailymail.

‘So it just escalated from there, they started talking crazy to each other and the 15 seconds of Natasha running her mouth is what made it to the internet.’

Rogers said Chand hurled more racial abuse than was shown in the video, and also copped it from the sisters.

‘Chand obviously thinks [Garcia] is Mexican because she repeatedly says “you Mexican N-word”, then she shortened it as you saw on the video,’ he said.

Pinole Police arrived and spoke with both women.

Prior criminal record

The episode is now being investigated as a hate incident, but no charges have been laid.

‘Due to the nature of the verbal exchange between the involved parties, the incident has been classified as a hate incident and is currently under investigation by the department’s criminal investigation bureau,’ police said in a statement.

Rogers said police would submit a report to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office to consider disturbing the peace and challenging to fight in public charges for both Chand and Garcia.

‘They both challenged each other to fight so we’re sending it down with both of them as suspects and both of them as victims, and the DA can decide what to do,’ he said.

But there’s more.

Chand was previously arrested on February 4 in a separate case after allegedly robbing an Ulta Beauty store in nearby Concord, California, four times.

She faces felony grand theft and second degree burglary charges and three counts of misdemeanor shoplifting.

Chand faced court in Martinez, California, on Sunday morning for a felony readiness conference – just hours before the racist abuse.

She was born in Fiji but has Indian heritage, according to her social media.

‘Seeing the footage, I’m disturbed, I’m outraged,’ Pinole Mayor Cameron Sasai said.

‘The use of racial slurs, everything from racist anti-black rhetoric, is not welcome anywhere, especially in the city of Pinole.’

Or is it?