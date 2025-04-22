Micaiah Swindler, Maryville, Ohio man stabs his father, Joseph Swindler to death cause ‘God told him to!’ according to 911 dispatch call. As son remains held on $1 million bond.

A Maryville, Ohio man is reported to have called 911 to report he had just stabbed his father to death, ‘cause God told him to,’ according to police records.

Micaiah Swindler, 27, was on Tuesday charged with the first degree murder of his father, Joseph Swindler, according to Marysville Municipal Court records.

Notice of the alleged slaying came on Monday, when the Marysville Police Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of Meadowlark Lane around 12:30 p.m.

‘I’m not gonna lie, I just killed my father.’

Upon arriving at the residence, Micaiah led cops to the body of his father, with the son taken into custody without incident. The father was found dead in the bathroom.

Micaiah was taken to the MPD where court records say he confessed to fatally stabbing his father in the head and neck. After the stabbing, he reportedly cleaned himself up, changed his clothes and called 911.

During the 911 call, Micaiah told the dispatcher, ‘I’m not gonna lie, I just killed my father.’

Responds the dispatcher, ‘Wait, what?’

Stated the caller, ‘I killed my dad.’

Micaiah stated stabbing his father with a knife before giving the dispatcher the residence address.

The son continued, telling the dispatcher that he attacked his father because ‘God told me to.’ He went on to say that his father was ‘not the nicest guy,’ according to 10TV.

Micaiah Swinder remains held in custody on a $1M bond at the Tri-County Regional Jail.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on May 1 for a preliminary hearing.