Virginia woman wanted for murder captured 5 days being on the run

Katelynn Hipes, Virginia woman wanted in shooting murder of Kevin Small, Nelson County man captured 5 days after going on the run. Manhunt ends after series of crimes against woman, including violation of restraining order.

A Virginia woman wanted for murder was on Tuesday captured, leading to the end of a five day manhunt for her whereabouts.

Katelynn Ann Hipes, 22, of Augusta County, is accused of shooting and killing 47-year-old Kevin Small, who was found dead on April 18 from a single bullet wound to the chest outside his home in Shipman, a city located approximately 100 miles west of the state’s capital, Richmond.

At the time of her capture, Hipes was wanted out of Nelson County on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony according to a Facebook release from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nelson County murder suspect captured after violation of restraining order led to murder

The Harrisonburg Police Department working with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Task Force, were able to locate the wanted woman at a residence on Lee Avenue in Harrisonburg, leading to a search warrant being issued.

Just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the HPD Special Weapons and Tactics team executed the search warrant at the residence. With assistance from the Crisis Negotiations Team, Hipes was taken into custody without incident,’ according to the Daily News Record.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says it is not revealing her ties to Small or what evidence they collected to warrant an arrest at this time.

Court records reveal Hipes having a lengthy rap sheet, including four arrests for assault and battery, two of which involved a family member.

She was also arrested for violating a protective order in 2024, according to court records.

A hearing in her most recent assault and battery case was held April 16 in Nelson County in relation to an incident that allegedly took place on Feb. 15 according to People Mag.

Despite those arrests, Hipes had never been convicted in one of her assault and battery cases, while her restraining order violation ended when prosecutors declined to pursue the case further.

Small was shot dead outside his home in Nelson County the following day, according to the NCSO.