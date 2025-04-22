Julie Christine Sanchez, Simi Valley, California woman confronts 7 month pregnant Hispanic street vendor, verbally and racially abusing her and demanding she leave the area after saying she bringing property values down. DA’s office to now decide whether to press hate crime charges.

A California woman is facing battery charges for allegedly knocking a pregnant Hispanic street vendor to the ground following a ‘racist rant’ including accusing the victim of driving down property values by running a food stand in the Simi Valley area.

Julie Christine Sanchez, 56, is accused of pushing the street vendor’s cart into the 7 month pregnant woman, causing her to fall. Police say Sanchez, described as a a registered nurse confronted the vendor, Mary, cause she was upset she was operating in her area while accusing her of ‘operating without a permit and allegedly selling unsafe food.’

More MAGA crimes: Dignity health (@DignityHealth) RN Julie Christine Sanchez, attacked a 7 month pregnant street vendor and went on a racist tirade. She screamed “get out of my neighborhood”, “you bring down my property values” and “speak English” Attorney is calling for hate… pic.twitter.com/9SFz9NKNO2 — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) April 21, 2025

Julie Christine Sanchez, Simi Valley woman demands Hispanic street vendor speak English in ‘her country’

The street vendor, suffered bruising on her abdomen but doctors say she will be OK.

Footage of the confrontation captured the moments leading up to the attack.

‘I told you not to come down this street anymore and I (expletive) meant it,’ the woman told the vendor. ‘You bring down my property values.’

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, on Torrence Street and Brandon Avenue, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

In the video, Sanchez also says “get out of my neighborhood” and “speak English” before ramming the cart into Mary.

The assault led to Sanchez (yes the irony….) being arrested on battery charges.

According to the victim’s attorney’s, the encounter wasn’t the first ‘interaction’ with Sanchez, but it was the first time it turned physical according to ABC7.

Hispanic street vendor subjected to racist attack say lawyers

In a press conference on Friday, civil rights attorneys representing the victim announced they will be filing a lawsuit against Sanchez for the attack.

‘If you’re going to be attacking people because they look different and speak a different language and you’re going to hurt them, we’re going to come after you,’ attorney Humberto Guizar said.

Mary’s attorneys are also calling on police to make the case a top priority and for the FBI and DA’s office to prosecute the case as a hate crime.

Christian Contreras, who is representing Mary in the assault, claims she was subjected to a racist attack. Contreras said Mary was pushing her cart down the street when she was approached by Sanchez who began verbally abusing the pregnant vendor and trying to get her off the street. He said the woman had seen Mary several times before and, on that day, got out of her house to confront her.

Mary said the woman made comments to her, saying she needed to speak English and to leave the area. The interaction escalated to Sanchez pushing the victim to the ground, with the seven month woman suffering bruising on her stomach, CBS News reported.

Civil rights lawyers for pregnant Hispanic street vendor seek hate crime charges

Contreras alleges the Simi Valley Police Department ‘disregarding the case as insignificant.’ He is hoping they will take the case seriously and investigate it further.

‘This woman needs to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and we are going to hold her accountable in the civil court,’ civil rights attorney, Humberto Guizar said during Friday’s press conference.

Contreras also started a GoFundMe that has raised more than $20,000 to cover medical and other expenses.

“No one should have to endure such violence, especially a pregnant woman who is just trying to make ends meet,” he wrote. “Let’s come together as a community to show our support and help her during this difficult time.”

Sanchez has been issued a summons to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 14, according to Simi Valley PD.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office is now reviewing whether to press Sanchez with hate crime charges.