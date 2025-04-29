Jill Brisendine Campbell, Opelika middle school teacher in Alabama accused of ongoing sexual abuse of boy beginning when victim was just 12 and educator 37 years old.

A long time Alabama middle school teacher has been accused of engaging in years long sexual relationship with a former student who was 12-years-old when the abuse first began according to police.

Jill Brisendine Campbell, 47, a middle school educator at Opelika, AL, was arrested last week over the victim’s claim that she sexually abused him for years, beginning in 2015, when he was just 12.

According to the Opelika Police Department, a parent met with Opelika City Schools Superintendent Dr. Farrell Seymore on April 14th to report concerns their son had been sexually involved with the middle school teacher while he was in the seventh and eighth grades. The school system immediately notified law enforcement.

Abuse of position of trust, power and authority

Campbell, who has been employed by Opelika Middle School since July 2003, was arrested on April 25th on charges of second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy. She has since been released on a $35,000 bond according to a Facebook release from the Opelika Police Department.

Opelika City Schools has placed Campbell on administrative leave and is fully cooperating with the investigation, WRBL reported.

According to court documents, Campbell was 37-years-old when the alleged abuse began in 2015. The complaint states she engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sex with the minor, with contact continuing until 2017. Investigators also allege the victim contacted Campbell by text message, during which she confirmed the relationship occurred while the student attended Opelika Middle School.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said protecting students remains a top priority. ‘Protecting our students is a priority and responsibility we all share. If you have any information about this case or any other crime, we urge you to come forward,’ Healey said.

Opelika City Schools issued a statement saying Campbell was placed on administrative leave and, due to the ongoing investigation, no additional details would be released at this time.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power and subjugating her young male victim.

Jill Brisendine Campbell is scheduled to return to court on May 7.