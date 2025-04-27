Jerrius Davis, Bennettsville, South Carolina man shot dead by police in Myrtle Beach mass shooting after firing off gunfire amid a disturbance, Saturday night with other attendees. 11 individuals injured.

A gunman was killed and 11 others wounded following a mass shooting at a popular tourist area at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Saturday night.

Authorities said officers ‘observed a disturbance involving multiple individuals’ at around 11:50 p.m. on North Ocean Boulevard, and an individual, since identified as Jerrius Davis on social media firing a weapon.

An officer responded in turn, firing back, shooting the alleged gunman, 18 year old man, Jerrius Davis of Bennettsville, who later died from his injuries, according to police.

18-year-old Jerrius Davis killed in Myrtle Beach officer-involved shooting. At approximately 11:50 p.m. officers responded to reports of a disturbance near the 900 block of North Ocean Boulevard. 11 injured,1 dead in Myrtle Beach officer-involved shootinghttps://t.co/JDGviUhWpr pic.twitter.com/XzSEifLiYC — News Channel3 Now (@newschannel3now) April 27, 2025

Myrtle Beach shooting followed altercation with multiple individuals

Davis was identified by Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard on Sunday.

The shooting occurred near the ‘Ripley’s Believe It Or Not’ (yes the irony…) just off the beach following an altercation at the beach with multiple individuals.

Things escalated when the suspect took out a firearm and began randomly firing at people before an officer on patrol responded and shot the suspect.

Video shared on social media showed Davis, lying face down on the sidewalk being restrained by two officers. The 18 year old later died of gunshot wounds.

Police stated that 11 other individuals were injured during the ‘disturbance’ (define disturbance …?) and were currently receiving medical treatment. All the injured victims were expected to make full recovery, police stated.

No further details regarding the extent of their injuries were released.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured, and police have not indicated if there were any other officers harmed during the incident. Nor whether there were other gunmen involved and what led to the gunman firing his weapon.

Quick actions of police officer likely saved lives

‘I remember hearing gunfire shots just start going off everywhere,’ eyewitness Michael Howard told ABC 15. ‘I remember seeing a girl fall that had been injured, I remember seeing the guy who had been shot fall to the ground.’

‘I seen blood everywhere. It was just very traumatizing,’ the witness added.

The cause of the shooting is still unknown, but at around 10:30 p.m. a witness said they were on the street when they heard someone yell ‘gun,’ causing people to flee, the Sun News reported.

The witness said he saw a person fire his weapon and an officer shoot him.

‘I saw the guy fall over dead in front of me,’ the witness said. ‘I remember bullets ringing in my ears.’

Officials stated the police officer’s ‘quick actions’ saving countless lives.

‘Our officer saw what happened, and when he saw that an altercation was taking place and a gun was being shot, the officer responded very quickly and in my opinion, saved lives,’ Mayor Brenda Bethune said.

SLED officials stated that the investigation remains active and that further information will be made available as it develops.

In a public statement, the Myrtle Beach Police Department expressed its condolences, posting, ‘The Myrtle Beach Police Department offers its prayers and deepest sympathies to everyone affected by this incident.’

As of Sunday, all traffic on Ocean Boulevard has been reopened following a temporary closure due to the investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who possesses video footage of the incident to come forward.

Police will also carry out an internal review of the shooting.

Information can be shared directly with SLED or the Myrtle Beach Police Department by calling 843-918-1382.