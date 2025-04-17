Jammacar Gayle, North Port, Florida man sentenced to 12 years jail for repeatedly stabbing woman, nearly killing her after criticizing his rowdy kids at a Port Charlotte supermarket.

A Florida father was sentenced to 12 years prison following a knife attack in which the man repeatedly stabbed a female shopper criticising his rowdy children at a Port Charlotte supermarket.

Jammacar Rodkesh Gayle was sentenced to 12 years jail after a jury convicted him last month of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon or Great Bodily Harm. Upon his release, the man will have to serve 3 years of probation after he gets out, the state’s attorney announced in a press release.

On the day of his sentencing, April 14th, Gayle’s lawyer told the court, ‘He doesn’t have a record, he’s a family person,’ while adding that Gayle felt threatened during the altercation.‘It was way out of his character.’

On the day of the attack, June 9, 2023, the victim who was in line along with Gayle and his ex wife and children as she waited to buy meat when at one point she criticised the children’s rowdy behavior.

A verbal argument ensued between the female shopper and Gayle’s ex wife, only for matters to escalate when the two women started to push each other, before the defendant becoming involved.

At some point the father grabbed an iron pan from the shelf and started swinging at the victim, only for the man’s eldest daughter to intercede and take the pan off her father according to a court affidavit.

But there was more to come.

Undeterred the father then grabbed a ‘packaged 8′ chef knife from the shelf,’ removed the knife from its packaging, and proceeded to stab the victim multiple times.

The woman was left with critical injuries, having at one point chased after the family to the parking lot in an attempt to photograph the license plate on his vehicle.

Still brandishing the knife, Gayle threatened the woman again before leaving with his family, lawandcrime reported citing the affidavit.

Noted the affidavit, ‘The victim was bleeding profusely from her abdomen and head.’

The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she received lifesaving treatment, according to prosecutors.

Noted the press release, ‘The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office used surveillance video to identify the make and model of the suspect’s car and were able to utilize license plate readers in the area, to pinpoint his residence and learn his identity.’

After securing a search warrant, the knife used in the attack along with Gayle’s blood splattered clothes were found at the Gayle’s residence in North Port, a short distance from the supermarket.

The dad who had fled to NYC was arrested the next day and extradited back to Florida where he faced aggravated assault charges.

The store owner, who witnessed the attack, told investigators that both the Gayle family and the victim were regular customers at the supermarket.

Gayle’s lawyer has since shared her client is planning an appeal.