: About author bio at bottom of article.

Jamarion and Camarion Grady, twin Philadelphia high school brothers drown (days apart) while fishing Lake Pushmataha in Mississippi after deciding to wade into waters.

Twin brothers have died days apart from each other, reportedly during a fishing incident while out of town.

Jamarion and Camarion Grady of Philadelphia, PA, were identified as the fatal victims according to a release from the The Philadelphia School District on Sunday, April 20th.

At the time of the siblings’ deaths, Jamarion and Camarion, both 18, were fishing at Lake Pushmataha in Mississippi’s Pearl River community, Thursday evening just on 6 p.m.

Twin brothers misjudge Neshoba County lake

Authorities said there was a group of between six and eight male juveniles at the lake including the twins at the time, Neshoba Democrat reported.

Choctaw Fire and Police Department did the search and recovery but turned over the investigation to the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office when it was discovered that Jamarion and Camarion were non-tribal, WISTV reported.

Lake Pushmataha is located on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said the brothers at one point had decided to wade into the waters, when Camarion ‘got in trouble really quickly,’ followed by his sibling, Jamarion.

The siblings been under the water for a while, Vicksburg News reported.

Investigators do not expect any foul play was involved. Clark said the water at Lake Pushmataha gets ‘really deep, really fast.’

Philadelphia high school seniors remembered

Jamarion, known by loved ones as ‘Frog,’ was reportedly pronounced dead on April 17, while Camarion, ‘Fatt,’ was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he died on Easter Sunday, April 20.

The brothers were seniors at Philadelphia High School.

‘The PPSD community has experienced tremendous losses this weekend and our hearts are with all those affected,’ a statement from the school district said.

‘We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from our community members and schools during this difficult time.’

The school district invited community members to wear red and black on Wednesday, April 23, in a ‘show of unity and strength’ as they remember Camarion and Jamarion.

For donations, a GoFundMe account has been established for the family.