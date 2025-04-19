Jacob Couch, Alabama dad dies from wounds sustained after random hatchet bus stop attack nearly left him decapitated 2 weeks earlier. Wife, Kristen Couch reflects as assailant, Michael David has charges upgraded to first degree murder and now faces the death penalty in unprovoked attack.

Define tragedy? The Alabama father who was nearly decapitated by a hatchet-wielding assailant died of his injuries Thursday night, almost two weeks after the unprovoked ‘random’ attack at an Arizona bus stop, his family announced.

Jacob Couch, 32, was pronounced dead at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona, where he had been on life support since April 5 until his heart gave out, KOLD reported.

‘I can’t believe we made it 11 years. I always thought we would have so many more. I’ll love you forever and always,’ his wife Kristen Couch wrote on Facebook.

Alabama couple were traveling home when a random encounter forever changed their lives

Adding, ‘I know Jake tried to fight. We could all see it, but now I think that may have been what little closure he could give us before he left this world. Thank you to everyone who has prayed and held our family close to your heart. We will forever be grateful for the people who have lifted our family up and helped us in our time of need.’

The husband and father of two was left in critical condition after being attacked by suspected murderer Daniel Michael.

Couch and his wife were sitting at a bus stop in Tucson’s downtown area when Michael, 25, confronted and yelled at them before pulling out a hatchet.

Kristen Couch said her husband had bent down to collect their belongings to leave when Michael launched his attack.

Michael cut an artery in Couch’s neck, and the sharp blade struck his skull during the attack.

Michael fled the scene when he hopped onto a streetcar as Couch bled heavily from his wound.

The couple had been traveling back home to Arab, Ala., after living in Los Angeles for 10 months.

Tucson hatchet attack victim had faced a small chance of recovery

They had moved out West to escape their old lives following the stillbirth of their son Brooks in May 2024.

Not finding what they were looking for and missing their 13 and 15-year-old daughters, whom they had from previous relationships, they traveled by bus home, stopping in Tucson.

Family members had traveled to Arizona and were optimistically cautious before making any decisions regarding Couch’s life support.

Doctors had given Couch a small chance of recovery, but relatives said they saw small improvements in his condition the day he died, KGUN 9 reported.

‘He is on life support still as of now. A decision has not been made final yet because when we first got here we were told he was showing no signs of life. And we are still being told that but we have personally seen a difference in his movements and signs of life since when we first got here,’ Couch’s sister-in-law, Erica Sims said on April 14.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to travel out to Tucson and will use the additional funds for medical expenses, transportation of Couch back to Alabama and funeral expenses.

They are also hoping the money raised can be used for travel back to Arizona for future court hearings and to set up an account for Couch’s 15-year-old daughter.

Michael was arrested three days later at his home and initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault before the charges were upgraded to first-degree murder.

The man during his arrest said he had been drinking and couldn’t remember the attack, while recalling having been in the vicinity on the day of the attack.

Surveillance video showed Michael calming walking away after the heinous attack before his capture 3 days later. It remained unclear how Michael came to be at the bus stop or why he was carrying the weapon.

Michael is being held at the Pima County Jail on a $1 million bond.

If convicted, Michael could receive the death penalty, as Arizona does allow capital punishment.

No known motive was immediately known