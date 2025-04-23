Evany Juanita Rangel, arrested in El Paso fatal hit and run of man in wheelchair, with 20 year old female driver leaving victim for dead. Pedestrian id as 59 year old Texas man, Jesus Flores Garcia.

Texas authorities have arrested an El Paso woman who they accuse of running over a 59 year old man in a wheelchair with her Dodge Charger vehicle last month, leaving the man for dead as she fled the scene.

Evany Juanita Rangel, 20, of Lower Valley, was arrested on Monday in the hit and run road death of Jesus Flores Garcia, 59, during the early morning hours last month.

Evany Rangel is accused of colliding into the victim and leaving him for dead as she drove southbound along Zaragoza Road near the Zaraplex shopping area circa 2:20 a.m. on March 23. Instead of stopping to render aid or call 911, the woman is alleged to have fled the scene, according to the the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, the El Paso Times reported.

Arrest made in El Paso fatal hit and run of man in wheelchair

The victim who eventually taken to hospital, later died from his injuries, KTSM reported.

On April 4, investigators located a 2016 Dodge Charger suspected in the crash, leading to Rangel’s arrest, the El Paso Police Department stated.

It remained unclear if at the time of the crash, if Rangel had been speeding or drink driving. Also not immediately clear is if the wheelchair bound victim had the right of way.

Police statistics declared Garcia’s death as the 16th traffic death of 2025.

Rangel faces a charge of collision involving death and remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.

The El Paso Police Department asks anyone that may have information regarding this incident to call the non-emergency number at 915-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 to remain anonymous.