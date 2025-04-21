Erika Lott, Oklahoma mom & 12 year old son, Rivers Bond killed in Moore flooding. Mom and son were swept to their deaths during historic storms and flooding. 3rd person, Jason Lott, Erika’s husband in car survives tragedy.

An Oklahoma mother and her 12 year old son have been identified as the occupants of a vehicle swept to their deaths amid sudden flooding after ‘historic’ storms in the Moore region.

Erika Lott, 44, and her son Rivers Bond, 12, died when their car went into a drainage ditch near SE 12th Street and S Eastern Avenue in Moore, according to Apple Creek Elementary and the Moore Police Department. Another person inside that vehicle made it out safely.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. After hours of searching, first responders recovered the bodies of Lott and Bond at about 2 a.m. Sunday, KOCO reported.

Bond was a sixth-grade student at Apple Creek Elementary, which is near the location of the crash. The school sent a statement to families on the 12-year-old’s death.

A GoFundme fundraiser identified the surviving person as Erika Lott’s husband, Jason Lott, a first respondent, with the 12 year old his stepson.

Stated the fundraiser in part: ‘Jason Lott is a first responder who shows up every day to serve his community on their worst day. Tragically, his beautiful wife Erika and 12 year old stepson died in the Moore flash flooding last night. Jason was the lone survivor in this tragedy.’

‘It is with profound sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that one of our sixth-grade students, Rivers Bond, and his mother tragically passed away during the severe flooding last night,’ said Principal Rachel McNear in the letter. ‘I wanted to let you know before students return to school so you have the opportunity to share this news with your child in the way you feel is best. We understand that each child processes loss differently, and your presence and support will be especially meaningful as they begin to make sense of this tragedy.’

The letter said counselor and support staff will be available on Monday and in the coming weeks for students to talk, ask questions or receive comfort.

Another vehicle was swept off the road in the same area. Police said that the two people inside of that truck were able to get out safely.

Moore police said this area has not had a problem with flooding in the past and that waters were significantly higher than seen in recent years.