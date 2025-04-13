: About author bio at bottom of article.

7 month old mauled to death by family pit bull as parents...

Elizah Turner, Columbus, Ohio 7 month old baby girl, mauled to death by one of the family’s 3 pit bull leaving her parents, Mackenzie Copley and Kameron Turner dumbfounded and wondering how the tragedy could’ve been averted.

Do unattended young children and pit bulls go together …?

A 7 month old baby girl has died after the infant was mauled to death by one of the family’s 3 live in pit bull dogs on Wednesday.

The child’s death has bought turmoil to the parents, who have now wondered how the tragedy could’ve been averted.

Mauled baby girl’s parents will never under why

‘I will never understand why!!!’ Elizah Renee Lynn Turner’s mother, Mackenzie Copley wrote on Facebook Saturday, posting pictures of her 7-month-old daughter, Eliza, cuddling with the family dogs.

‘I am so lost and broken. This was the same dog who was side by side with my baby every single day,’ she wrote.

Eliza’s father, Kameron Turner, also took to social media to express his grief.

‘Life is so not fair,’ the grief stricken parent wrote. ‘How can I continue living without her.’

Adding, ‘I’d give my life to bring my baby back.’

The family had just moved into their new home and were excited about starting a new chapter in their life at the time of this tragedy according to media reports.

‘We have a long road ahead of us and I really don’t understand why god puts us through this s***. It’s gonna be the worse road ahead of us, s*** has not stopped,’ Kameron Turner shared. ‘I just don’t understand why people who do right have to go through this pain.’

Elizah Turner pit bull attack tragedy

Elizah Turner, was described as never without a smile.

Read the girl’s obituary: ‘Elizah’s face would light up the room and her laugh was contagious.’

The 7-month-old was bitten by one of the family’s dogs, according to police, who noted the situation escalated quickly.

No other details were made public. It’s unclear which of the family’s three dogs bit the child.

Franklin County Animal Control took the three dogs after the tragedy and will decide what happens to them after an investigation.

Columbus Police called it a tragic accident.

‘There is really not a lot of words I can say to convey how I feel,’ Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua told WBNS.

‘Everyone in this process is literally grieving as if this child belonged to us, because most of us are parents and can’t imagine just how this scene is,’ he added.

Not immediately understood is how the baby girl came to be left unattended before one of the family’s ‘pet’d dogs attacking the infant.

Police have not indicated any charges forthcoming.

A fundraiser for Eliza’s burial costs as of Sunday had raised just on $3.4K.