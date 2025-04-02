Florida woman threatens to blow off two teens heads fishing on her...

Donna Elkins, Melbourne, Florida woman holds two teen boys at gunpoint for fishing in her backyard, allegedly trespassing as two youths are left rattled and fearing for their lives only to later find out she’d been holding a pellet gun at them.

‘Cause I have the right to blow their f–king heads off….’ A Florida woman is alleged to have held two boys at gunpoint, threatening to ‘blow their heads off’ whom she accused of trespassing after finding the teens fishing in her backyard.

Donna Marie Elkins, 59, was arrested Friday after she brandished a long black pellet gun and ordered the 13- and 15-year-olds to the ground just after 9pm, while telling police on the phone she had ‘petrified them,’ ‘stopped them’ and had them ‘laying on the ground’ at her Melbourne yard, according to a release via the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

‘She said she was going to blow our brains out and that if we didn’t listen to her, she would shoot – that she was going to blow our heads off,’ eighth-grader Brayden, 15, told FOX35.

The boys laid on the ground in fear for their lives — unaware the would be weapon pointed at them was in fact a pellet gun — until Elkins’ husband exited the home five minutes later and disarmed her.

‘In my head, it was a real gun,’ Brayden told FOX35.

‘That she was going to shoot us and kill us and the fact that she was saying she was going to blow our heads off, you can’t do that with a pellet gun. I really thought it was real. What she did was wrong.’

Witnesses near the scene corroborated the teen’s account.

‘Because if someone goes in your backyard, you can blow their f–king heads off’

Authorities determined the teens were fishing on a peninsula near a pond located some 30 feet from Elkin’s property line, when she accused them of trespassing.

‘Do you get people in your backyard?’ a frenzied Elkins screamed at the victims, according to footage, captured by one of the captive boys, with one of them heard responding, ‘Sometimes ma’am.’

‘Because if someone goes in your backyard, you can blow their f–king heads off. I have a right to protect my property and my house. So you ain’t coming back ever!’ Elkins bellows out.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Brayden’s father, Mike Jones, criticized Elkins for holding forcing his to the ground and holding him at gunpoint while sporting a broken arm. He said Brayden is now experiencing back and shoulder pain, with an appointment scheduled with their pediatric surgery team.

The teen’s mother, Kristie Scarberry, said her son deserves justice.

Elkins was booked at Brevard County Jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of false imprisonment.

She reportedly posted a $25,000 bond and is due back in court April 22.