Felon just released from jail rips man’s eyeball out of socket during...

Daniel Lanks, Phoenix, Arizona man rips stranger’s eyeball out of its socket after man randomly greets him walking street. Suspect had just been released for aggravated assault a week ago on his own recognizance.

A man’s life has been forever compromised following a random attack last week which left him without an eye and the assailant facing an aggravated assault charge.

According to court documents obtained by AZFamily, the victim told police that he passed a man outside — later identified as 38-year-old Daniel Lanks — and asked him, ‘How are you doing?’

Random attack forever changes quality of life of Phoenix, Arizona victim

Lanks, who had just been released from jail in a separate case two days prior, then allegedly told the man that he would ‘whoop his a–.’ Police wrote in court documents that the man kept walking, but Lanks came up to him from behind, stuck his fingers into the man’s right eye socket and pulled it out.

The victim then fell to the ground and Lanks allegedly punched him in the face several times, according to court documents. The man immediately went home and his girlfriend called 911, and medical personnel discovered that he had fractured his jaw.

When police arrived at the man’s house, they asked him to remove a towel he was holding to his face — and they quickly realized that his eyeball was dangling from its socket, FOX 10 reported.

Later on April 14, at around 2 p.m., police found Lanks in the lobby of a health care office and he was arrested. Lanks allegedly told officers to ‘shut the f— up’ and that he didn’t understand his Miranda rights.

Three days later, the victim identified Lanks in a photo lineup, AZCentral reported.

The victim told police that his life was dramatically altered by this assault.

Daniel Lanks, Phoenix, Arizona man released on his own recognizance for aggravated assault last month

‘The victim stated this loss of the use of his right eye and fractured jaw will forever impact his quality of life and is unsure if he will be able to work again or perform many basic life functions,’ court documents read.

‘The victim stated that during this incident he was in fear for his life and safety, believing that Daniel could have killed him and stated the attack was completely unprovoked, and he did not threaten Daniel, challenge him, and did not have any form of weapons to be perceived as a threat,’ the documents continued.

According to FOX 10, Lanks was arrested in March on separate charges of aggravated assault and organized retail theft, and was released around one week ago on his own recognizance.

Lanks was taken to the Maricopa County jail and has been charged with felony aggravated assault. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Police say Lanks is a flight risk and a danger to the public should he be released.

Court documents said Lanks has a history of mental illness, is homeless and has a criminal history that includes attacking police, trespassing and stealing.