Bryan Jeselink shoots Billie Meadows in domestic violence incident as the boyfriend and girlfriend who’d moved to Nebraska two weeks ago were driving in the North Bend area only for the victim to die from her injuries.

Nebraska authorities have arrested a man who shot his girlfriend along with their vehicle crashing at the intersection of Highway 30 and County Road in Dodge County over the weekend. The woman who was transported to hospital later died from her injuries.

Bryan K. Jeselink, 39, of Texas, was arrested and charged with the shooting death of his girlfriend, Billie S. Meadows, 24, of Georgia.

Deputies with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in a release stated responding to a report of a crash in the area on Saturday, April 12th, shortly before 5 p.m, whereupon they discovered an adult female victim covered in blood.

Upon arriving at the scene, the man, identified as Jeselink told deputies they had been involved in a wreck only for deputies to find the female victim, Meadows, had been shot multiple times according to First Alert 6.

The woman, who was determined to be a victim of a domestic violence related episode was transported to Methodist Fremont Health and later transferred to Nebraska Medicine, where she mortally succumbed to her injuries.

Jeselink and Meadows had been in a domestic relationship for over a year and had moved to Nebraska two weeks ago for work-related purposes in the Columbus area.

‘We are working diligently to gather all facts and ensure the individual responsible is held accountable,’ said Sheriff Weitzel. ‘We appreciate the public’s patience and support as this investigation moves forward.’

The Sheriff’s Office also extended its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim.

Anyone who may have witnessed or heard anything unusual in the area during the time of the incident is urged to contact investigators.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Dodge County Area Crimestoppers at (402) 727-4002, or by calling the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office directly at (402) 727-2700.