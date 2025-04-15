Ex wife of WSMV anchor arrested in murder for hire plot in...

Angelia Solomon ex wife of Aaron Solomon, WSMV Tennessee news anchor arrested in murder for hire plot in the latest instalment of accusations and allegations of horrific family behavior.

The ex wife of a Tennessee reporter has been arrested and charged in an alleged murder for hire plot targeting her former husband, a former anchor for WSMV4. The allegations follow an escalation of accusations of foul play and egregious behavior against the couple’s children at the hands of the former husband.

Angelia Solomon, 55, was taken into custody on April 11 and charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder against her ex-husband, Aaron Solomon, who previously worked as a morning anchor for WSMV, according to a release from the Franklin Police Department.

Authorities allege Angelia, a pharmacist with UnitedHealthcare, met with an undercover law enforcement officer, who was posing as a hitman, in a mall parking lot on the afternoon of April 11.

A criminal affidavit stated Angelia expressing her desire to hire the hitman to kill her ex-husband. She allegedly promised the undercover officer ‘future payment’ and provided her vehicle registration as collateral for Aaron to ‘disappear and be put underground.’

The affidavit further alleges that Angelia stated Aaron’s death would allow their daughter to access a trust fund. She reportedly provided the undercover officer with details on Aaron’s whereabouts, including potential work locations and his residential area.

The murder for hire plot follows Aaron Solomon being implicated in a series of accusations about his behavior towards his wife, daughter and son since leaving WSMV in 2011.

A video posted to YouTube showed his daughter Gracie claiming Aaron is a ‘monster’ and that she wants to vomit along with accusations of sexual impropriety towards her. The daughter further alleges her brother dying protecting her from him.

The father has denies the accusations and no charges have been filed against Aaron Solomon.

The couple’s son, Grant Solomon, 18, was a senior in high school when he died in a car accident in July 2020 shortly after he turned 18.

At the time, the 18-year-old met up with his father at a baseball training facility, but as he walked to the back of his truck to get his equipment, the car began to roll back and onto the teenager, dragging him to his death according to NewsNation.

At the time of the incident, Aaron Solomon, who was the only witness, ‘was looking down on his phone and didn’t hear anything’ when the tragedy transpired.

But here’s where it gets weirder.

Reports the dailymail: Nearly four years on from Grant’s death, Angie continues to fight for answers about her son’s death.

Grant’s death was ruled a parking lot accident by the Gallatin Police Department, and the case was closed.

His devastated family claims there was no investigation, no reconstruction of the scene and no autopsy or toxicology performed.

Angie is working on opening her own investigation into her son’s death and has set up a GoFundMe that has raised more than $131,000 towards their goal of $250,000.

The family has also created a petition on Change.org that has also gone viral to help reopen the investigation. The petition has garnered nearly 330,000 signatures towards their goal of 500,000.

Angelia was currently held in jail on a $500,000 bond and was scheduled for a court appearance on April 15 for a bond reduction hearing.