Adrian Gilmore, Shoreham-Wading River teacher and soccer coach passes away 2 days after medical episode in class as community leader and mentor is remembered. Cause of death yet to be revealed.

A much esteemed Long Island elementary school teacher and a high school soccer coach and mentor died two days after collapsing in front of students following a traumatic medical episode.

Adrian Gilmore, 48, sixth-grade teacher at Albert G. Prodell Middle School in Shoreham and the varsity soccer coach for Shoreham-Wading River High School, died Thursday after suffering a ‘medical emergency’ in front of students after school on Tuesday, News 12 reported.

‘Adrian Gilmore was not only a dedicated and passionate educator, but an outstanding coach, mentor and source of inspiration to many generations of SWR colleagues, families, and students,’ Shore-Wading River Superintendent Gerald Poole said in a letter to the community, according to the outlet.

Neither the mother of three’s cause of death nor the nature of her medical episode was immediately revealed.

‘Adrian’s life was a beautiful reflection — full of grace, strength, and a deep love for others. She poured her heart into everything she did, whether she was raising children, nurturing her students, or guiding her athletes,’ a GoFundMe fundraiser organized on behalf of her family stated.

As of early Saturday morning, over $132,400 had been raised.

Gilmore was a state championship-winning soccer coach for the Shoreham Wildcats — taking the Class A title in 2019 on her way to being named United Soccer Coaches East Region high school coach of the year, according to United Soccer Coaches.

In an interview with the Riverhead News-Review in 2019, the late soccer coach expressed her love for coaching and how she didn’t ‘do it for the money.’

‘I’ve been asked to coach other places, I have never wanted to leave,’ Gilmore said that year, after recording her 100th career win as a coach.

‘It’s always just been about the community, and I’m proud to be a Wildcast and to represent Shoreham,’ she said.

Gilmore had also coached girls lacrosse.

‘More than her impressive achievements, Adrian will be remembered as a mentor for other coaches and teachers, a passionate advocate for children and a trusted colleague whose impact reached far beyond school walls,’ Poole wrote.

‘Her legacy lives on in the countless lives that she touched as a teacher, coach, and community leader. She will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.’

Mr. Poole said the school district will honor Ms. Gilmore’s legacy in the coming days and share information on any memorial service once those details are available. Students, parents and staff are encouraged to use the school district’s grieving support resources during this difficult time.

Gilmore is survived by her husband Tim and their three children.