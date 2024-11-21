Michelle Hampton, Clayton, Missouri woman abducted and found shot dead later that morning in targeted violent attack according to St Louis Police. Suspects sought.

A woman who Missouri officials say was kidnapped earlier this day in Clayton was found shot dead later that morning in an alleyway in north St Louis.

Michelle Hampton, 37, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was discovered deceased in the Kingsway East neighbourhood in an alley just of the 4700 block of Greer Ave and Marcus just after 11am, Wednesday.

Investigators in St. Louis and Clayton determined Hampton was kidnapped early Wednesday morning circa 7.10am on Whitburn Drive by an armed suspect.

‘Targeted violent attack’

Relatives who witnessed the abduction, followed a fleeing truck to Euclid and Enright in St. Louis City, when the suspect in the truck fired shots at their car. The family members stopped their pursuit and reported the matter to Clayton police, FOX2 reported.

Hampton a mother of a 15 year old daughter was taken against her will from Clayton to St. Louis, where she was killed and her body abandoned on Greer.

The SLMPD Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation, with Clayton Police assisting.

Hampton’s brother, Mike Potter, speaking to KSDK said his sister was leaving her home on Whitburn Drive, Clayton just after 7am when two men in a truck pulled up and that Hampton being observed by her ‘twin sister’ being forced into the truck against her will, before the vehicle driving off and the sibling giving chase along with Hampton’s own vehicle being stolen by one of the suspects.

Said the brother, ‘We were told by officers inside that they drove her around a couple different ATMs and made her withdraw money before they shot her five times in the head in the alley.’

‘She was a good person. She wasn’t messed up in bad stuff. I don’t know how she got caught up in this,’ Potter said.

Police are now searching for the suspects involved in what they say a targeted act of violence and not random.

The family set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help raise money for funeral expenses.