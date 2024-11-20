Jeriline Brady McGinnis, Roxbury woman, 74, mauled to death by her own pit bull dog at her home. Attack left two Boston police officers with dog bites and her husband in hospital following the dog attack. Couple owned 4 mix pit bulls known to be dangerous.

A 74 year old dog owner has died after she was mauled to death by her own pit bull in Boston according to reports.

Jeriline Brady McGinnis, succumbed to injuries she received at her Roxbury home, Monday night after she was attacked by her pit-bull mix dog. The woman’s husband also sustained injuries trying to save her along with two responding police officers.

Officers with the Boston Police Department were forced to shoot the dog three times to make it stop attacking them as they sought to save the critically injured woman, Boston25news reported.

‘I heard 3 shots…’

‘I heard two shots, and I saw that the dog was down. About a minute or so later, less than that, I heard a third shot,’ a neighbor told the outlet. ‘It was terrible.’

Two officers sustained minor dog bites.

Animal control took away the animal along with three other dogs from the multi-family home.

Despite attempts to save the woman’s life, the victim later died at hospital, fatally succumbing to her wounds.

‘She got attacked some way and they ripped her arm,’ her good friend and Boston civil rights leader Jean McGuire, 93, told CBS News.

The attack is reported to have occurred at McGuire’s multi family home while she walked her own dog. McGuire is understood to have rented the lower floor dwelling to McGinnis and her husband, who lived with the four ‘pit-bull’ mix dogs.

All 4 dogs were known to be aggressive and dangerous

Due to its injuries, the pit-bull mix dog was taken to an animal hospital and humanely euthanized with the permission of McGinnis’ son.

The other pets are currently under the care of city’s Veterinary Medical Director.

‘She’s a wonderful person. A very generous, a very loving person. Loved animals,’ McGuire said. ‘I’ve lost my sister.’

CBS Boston talking to multiple neighbors said they were scared of the dogs, who were known to be dangerous. All four dogs were said to bark loudly and often, the outlet reported.

An investigation is active and ongoing.