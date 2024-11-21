Bekim Fiseku trucker with a history of road infractions wanted in fatal Astoria, Queens bicyclist hit and run 2 blocks from Amanda Servedio’s home. Trucker was being pursued by police in suspected burglary when tragedy occurred.

N.Y authorities have identified a man wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run that led to a bicyclist being killed last month, two blocks from her home in Astoria, Queens.

Bekim Fiseku, 53, was identified as the suspect, with police saying the man was being pursued by police at the time for allegedly burgling a home along with two other men.

Amanda Servedio, 36, was run down around 11pm on October 22, while just two blocks from her Astoria, Queens home.

Police pursue suspected burglars with tragic consequences

Reviewed surveillance footage shows a speeding Dodge Ram hitting the passing cyclist at the intersection of 34th Avenue and 37th Street — hurling Servedio into a parked BMW, police said according to the nypost.

Despite being rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, Servedio died from her injuries.

Cops were responding to a report of a burglary 10 minutes earlier at 39th Avenue and Crescent Street in Dutch Kills — just over a mile away – when they spotted the pickup with a covered rear license plate, police sources told the nypost.

Officers began following the truck, believing the three occupants inside to be suspects in the burglary, only for the driver — since identified as Bekim Fiseku — refusing to stop and speeding off.

Police immediately ended their chase of the suspected thieves after the fatal crash to tend to Servedio, who had suffered trauma to the head and body.

The truck fled the scene and was later found abandoned near Newtown Road and 47th Street.

Bekim Fiseku trucker ongoing driving infractions

Elected officials condemned police chases in residential areas and pointed to an egregious track record.

‘The driver’s license plate of this truck has been associated with 80 camera issues, speeding tickets and red-light tickets in the last two years,’ said Dahlia Goldenberg of Families for Safe Streets according to ABC7NY.

Servedio, an Arkansas native who worked as a senior tax accountant at a Midtown firm, had been living alone in Astoria for some time, according to her neighbors.

She tracked her bike rides on the exercise app Strava – which showed she regularly went on treks as long as 26 miles.

Servedio ‘was a real cyclist,’ according to her neighbor, Phillips.

‘You regularly see her coming in and out with her bicycle on her shoulder. She did a lot of organized rides,’ the neighbor told the nypost last month.

‘She rode a lot. And she rode with organized groups and you’d regularly see her coming in after these long organized rides walking up the stairs with [the bike on] her shoulder.’

In a symbolic act, a so-called “ghost bike” was installed where Servedio was killed.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).