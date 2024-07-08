31 year old female shot in back of head dumped in Kips...

Kips Bay body found in trash determined to be 31 year old woman, Yazmeen Williams who was shot in the back of the head as the NYPD now take man into custody.

Cops in NYC have determined that a decomposed body found wrapped in a garbage bag along a busy street in Manhattan’s Kips Bay area on Friday was murdered.

The determination which was made over the weekend has since led to the NYPD taking a man into custody on Monday who they suspect may be the person who killed the victim, since identified as a 31 year old woman, Yazmeen Williams.

NYPD officers responded to a report of a suspicious package amid trash in front of on 27th Street and Third Avenue in Kips Bay on the east side of Manhattan just before 5pm on Friday.

NYPD just found a dead body on 27th and 3rd right in front of Apel’s Tailor shop. The deceased was wrapped in a body bag which was further wrapped in trash bags. I saw the top of the head after they cut the bags open. pic.twitter.com/2Whqtm6ocp — Ted Oehmke (@Studio28nyc) July 5, 2024

‘I saw what looked like a ribcage…’

‘EMS responded and pronounced the aided deceased at the scene,’ the department told the dailymail.

‘Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, it was determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that the person discovered was a 31-year-old female who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and it was deemed a homicide on July 7, 2024.

‘She’s my baby. We got to get justice for her. She didn’t deserve what happened to her,’ the victim’s mother, Nicole Williams told the nypost.

Adding, ‘She didn’t deserve what happened to her!’

Rian Robbins, a local resident, made the macabre discovery after becoming suspicious of the package on the sidewalk amid flies circling it.

‘I walked by and turned around, there were flies swarming all over it. And I saw what that looked like a ribcage,’ Rian Robbins told amNewYork Metro.

They were cleaning out the building, so I was like maybe it’s some old thing they threw out.’

Robbins said the body was left lying on what appeared to be a cart. ‘It was on a rolling cart that was tied to the thing,’ Robbins said.

‘It was big and bloated like it had been in water.’

Open investigation

Officials told amNewYork Metro they believe the corpse had been on the street for some time because other residents had reported a stench in the area.

The body which was wrapped in a body bag was left alongside other garbage bags set out on the curb for garbage pickup, according to police.

Officials did not disclose when they believe the victim was shot dead and what may have led to her shooting death.

Come Monday, police took a person of interest into custody after he was seen in an electric wheelchair dragging the bag, law enforcement sources said. No charges had been filed, cops said.

Anyone with information should contact the NYPD or Crime Stoppers.