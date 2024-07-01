Italian woman plunges to her death after falling 4 storeys down empty...

Clelia Ditano, Fasano, Italy woman plunges to her death after falling 4 storeys down empty elevator shaft after doors opening without carriage arriving and unwittingly walking into the void….

A 25 year old woman in Italy was killed after plunging four storeys to her death after unwittingly stepping into an empty elevator shaft.

Clelia Ditano, 25, died in the early hours of Monday morning in her apartment building in Fasano, in the province of Brindisi, southern Italy.

Local reports told of the woman pressing the lift button and stepping through the doors when they opened and falling straight into the void, not noticing that the elevator was still four floors down.

Final Instagram post before heading out and unwitting death

Italy’s Il Messagero reported Ditano crashing down on to the roof of the elevator, which had stopped on the first floor. Ditano was killed on impact, the media outlet reported.

Clelia’s father tragically found her body after calling her phone, which he heard ringing in the elevator.

He alerted emergency services who arrived at the scene around 8am, the dailymail reported.

Just hours before she died Clelia had posted a picture on her Instagram story, seemingly getting ready for a night out.

‘Here’s to what’s to come,’ the 25 year old wrote while donning fashionable ensemble.

Ditano, who was a cleaner for several bed and breakfasts in the area, loved dancing and going out, according to her friends who paid tribute to her.

Posted one friend in a tribute: ‘It wasn’t supposed to go this way, you were supposed to make all your dreams come true, the family you wanted to create, find true love…’

Tributes & culpability

Wrote another, ‘It wasn’t supposed to go this way… Beautiful and kind, you had a life ahead of you to live.’

Police officers and firefighters are working together to find out why the doors opened despite no elevator being there and why the lift was stuck a few floors below.

‘We can assume a malfunction of the locking system because the door should only open when the cabin is at the floor,’ an investigator told local media.

The building where the accident occurred is owned by Arca (regional housing and living agency) Nord Salento reported Italy’s unionesarda.

It remained unclear if the building operator now faced criminal charges and was liable for a wrongful death lawsuit.