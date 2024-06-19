Timothy Lisby, Indianapolis dad stabs son to death over dirty dishes

Man stabs son in the heart, killing him over dirty dishes

Timothy Lisby, Indianapolis dad with dubious past stabs his son, Christopher to death following argument over dirty dishes at mobile home they shared. Prosecutors yet to decide whether to upgrade aggravated battery charges to that of murder.

An Indianapolis man has been accused of stabbing his son to death at a mobile home they shared following an argument over ‘dirty dishes.’

Timothy Ray Lisby, 59, upon his arrest on Monday was booked on one count of aggravated battery, according to Marion County Jail records. Prosecutors had yet to decide whether to charge the parent with murder of his son, Christopher Allen Lisby, 31.

‘Don’t die… don’t die’

A roommate, who told police he witnessed the killing, saying the pair had been arguing around dirty dishes in the kitchen.

The witness claimed 59-year-old Timothy Lisby first tried to attack his own son with the handle of a spoon according to FOX59.

‘Tim had a spoon in his hand and started stabbing Chris with it,’ Jeremiah Green told the outlet. ‘Chris said, ‘Jeremiah get the spoon out of his hand,’ so I did.’

Green claimed the suspect then went back to the kitchen to get another weapon.

‘Tim ran in the kitchen and grabbed something sharp and thrust it into Chris’s chest as hard as he could,’ the roommate claimed.

Jeremiah quickly called 911 and Christopher Lisby was rushed to the hospital, where he died the next day.

‘Chris was my friend. I loved him to death,’ Green said. ‘I’ve never seen anyone bleed that bad and that really hurt me. When he stabbed Chris in the heart, it’s like he stabbed mine.’

According to the affidavit, Timothy Lisby tried to save his son’s life and begged him to live before paramedics arrived. Unfortunately, the victim’s heart had been lacerated.

‘He was putting pressure on Chris and saying, ‘Don’t die. Don’t die’,’ said Green. ‘Since that day I’ve been crying and I can’t sleep.’

Dubious past as prosecutors yet to announce whether murder charges are forthcoming

Police arrested the parent on an initial charge of aggravated battery, but Jeremiah said he believes the case was a murder and will testify against the suspect in court.

‘I’m gonna do whatever it takes to put him down,’ Green said ‘He killed the only friend I have in the world. He’s gonna pay for what he did.’

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has yet to indicate whether it now intends to file formal murder charges.

A prior petition in 2022 involving the suspect vs the U.S government stated the following: ‘The magistrate judge RECOMMENDS the court adopt the above recommendation revoking Mr. Lisby’s supervised release, imposing a sentence of imprisonmentof six (6) months with lifetime supervision to follow.’

The case stemmed from a 2007 conviction in which Lisby was sentenced to 14 years jail following possession and transportation of illicit child material.

Timothy Lisby is currently being detained without bond. His next court appearance is slated for June 21.