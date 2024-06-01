Six week old mauled to death by family pet husky dog of...

Mark and Chloe Mansoor pet husky dog mauls 6 week old baby son to death as the boy slept at his family’s home in Knoxville, Tennessee. Pet dog of 8 years had never shown any signs of aggression. Authorities investigate.

Even a family pet is still an animal beholden to its primal instincts… A 6-week-old baby boy sleeping in his crib was mauled to death by the family’s dog.

Ezra Mansoor succumbed to his injuries Thursday, six days after the family’s normally ‘well-behaved’ husky pet dog attacked the infant at the family’s home in Knoxville, Tennessee.

‘Being his mom was the biggest honor and the best thing I’ve ever done,’ the child’s mother Chloe Mansoor, 25, told WVLT.

‘Attack came out of nowhere’

Ezra had been in the hospital in critical condition for nearly a week before he died, according to his first-time parents. Among his life-threatening injuries were a brain bleed and brain swelling.

The ‘completely unprovoked’ attack by the normally tame husky took the family by surprise.

The dog — which they had owned for eight years — was one of two in the home, though neither had a history of aggression. The couple explained that the normally well -behaved husky attacked their baby boy ‘out of nowhere’.

The dog had been in Mark Mansoor’s constant companion since the 28 year old father was a teenager and never showed any sign of aggression.

The dad called the dog ‘the light of my heart’ in a photo of him with a beaming smile holding the beloved pet.

Mom warns other parents about unpredictable dog attacks

The boy’s mom warned other parents that ‘it could be any dog at any time. Completely unprovoked, no matter what the history is.’

Ezra’s parents, in the aftermath of the tragedy have decided to help other babies in need by donating his organs, according to an online fundraiser.

Working to save the lives of others has given the parents solace following the tragic death of their son.

‘Really don’t take anything for granted even if it’s a moment you’re annoyed in the moment or frustrated in. All of those little moments are still so amazing,’ Chloe Mansoor told press outlets.

‘Pray for all the family really, everyone loved him so much. I know everyone’s grieving right now, we’re grieving right now, and it’s going to be a lifelong process trying to work through this.’

The canine has since been taken to an animal shelter as the Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigates. The dog’s future, or whether any charges will be brought forward, remained unclear.