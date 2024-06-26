: About author bio at bottom of article.

Michelle Peters, Lebanon, Missouri wife accused of attempting to poison her husband in his Mountain Dew with weed killer, with the wife claiming her husband failing to appreciate her.

A Missouri woman is alleged to have tried to kill her husband by poisoning his Mountain Dew soda with weed killer because her husband failed to appreciate ‘all the things’ she did for him.

Michelle Peters, 47, of Lebanon, was arrested on first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges, and is currently held without bond in the Laclede County Detention Center.

The mother and esthetician is accused of secretly adding the toxic weed killer Roundup in her husband’s soda on several occasions between May and June.

Odd taste in his Mountain Dew

Her husband told police he stored his two-liter Mountain Dew drink in a refrigerator in the garage, according to Laclede County court records.

The victim noticed an odd taste in his diet soda around May 1, but continued to consume it regardless according to ABC7 Chicago.

Within a few weeks, he began experiencing symptoms including a sore throat, coughing up mucus, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting.

After feeling ill and knowing he was the sole member of the household who drank Mountain Dew, the victim became suspicious that someone was tampering with his drink.

When confronted about his illness, Peters allegedly dismissed it as COVID-19 and advised him to stay away from their grandchildren.

The husband, however, suspected her motive was related to his $500,000 life insurance policy, according to Ozarks First.

He then investigated and found video evidence of Peters spiking his beverages that were stored in the garage fridge on several occasions.

Wife claimed ‘relationship’ issues

On June 14, the victim went to local authorities with the footage and a bottle of Mountain Dew.

During police questioning on June 24, Peters admitted to mixing Roundup with the soft drink intending to use the concoction as a weed killer according to the Laclede County Sheriffs Office.

Peters also acknowledged placing insecticide in her husband’s Mountain Dew, mistakenly thinking his soda was a bottle of Roundup.

Peters while denying attempting to poison her husband, justified her actions by telling officers her husband was selfish and they had relationship issues.

She was reportedly angry at her husband as he showed no appreciation for the 50th birthday party she organized for him – and spiked his drinks to be ‘mean’ to him.

Peters has since entered a plea of not guilty and remains held without bond.

Glyphosate, a chemical present in Roundup, poses serious health risks if ingested, including increased saliva, mouth and throat pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and potentially lethal consequences.

Peters is currently awaiting a bond review hearing scheduled for July 2.

Her husband survived and his condition is unknown at this time.