Lynn Frey aka Lynn The Mime, Orlando Sea World performer fired after 36 years as artist now demands reason for being let go as his fans rally to his support, demanding answers.

A much-beloved mime performer who has worked at a Florida theme park for 36 years has demanded answers as to why he was abruptly fired from his ‘dream job’, as fans have now rallied to his support and demanding answers from his employer.

Lynn Frey, who is known as Lynn The Mime, has build a wide following over the years entertaining audiences at Orlando‘s Sea World.

According to Lawry, things went awry when the performer arrived to work recently, only to say he was scolded by a security guard for riding his bike – as he’d done for many years. In turn a disagreement ensued, leading to him losing his job according to the dailydot.

‘I want to tell my story!’

Taking to social media, the mime performer told his followers that he wasn’t given an opportunity to tell Sea World bosses his side of the story, was terminated without consolation from Sea World directly and was denied the opportunity to perform one final time.

‘It was not my decision, it was theirs. And I will tell the story,’ Lawry told his over 82.3K followers on TikTok under (@lynnthemime).

About a month-and-a-half ago, Lynn says he parked his car in the lot and then picked up his bicycle to ride into the amusement park as he would do any other day.

‘As I ride my bike through the security guard, I see some security ladies that I’ve seen quite a few times over the years, and just said “good morning”,’ he said in a video online.

‘And I got on my bike and rode away. And as I rode away, I heard some gentleman yell at the top of his voice, “Hey, come here!”

The mime artist later revealed that the man who yelled was another security guard who told Frey: ‘You’re not allowed to ride your bike in this park.’

Frey recalled replying: ‘Excuse me? I’ve been riding my bike in and out of this park for years.’

Mime performer rebuffs insubordination allegations

After a few minutes of back and forth, Frey says the security guard ordered him to park his bike in a corner and walk instead.

According to the artist, the security guard went to HR and reported that Frey cussed at him and threw his bike.

But the long-time professional has refuted these allegations and claims he did not swear at the guard or throw his bike.

‘I didn’t cuss at him. Everybody out there knows me and knows that I wouldn’t do that,’ Frey insists.

‘I don’t cuss at people. I don’t have that in me. That’s not in my nature. If you push me hard enough, yeah, I might say something. He didn’t push me that hard. The conversation wasn’t that tense.’

Lynn says he went to work for two more days, and then received a call from his boss – a third-party company employed by Sea World saying he was fired.

Not only this, but Lynn was told he is banned from Sea World property.

He said the HR department never asked him to provide a clarification on the matter.

‘So, Sea World never let me tell my side of the story. They just judge, jury, and executioner … that quick. 36 years at SeaWorld. Evidently, that means nothing to them,’ the worker said.

‘I asked them if I could come in and do one last show. They said no. I asked if I could come in and tell my side of the story. They said no. There’s nothing I can do about it. I’m sorry, folks.’

Since being fired, the artist’s daughter has launched a GoFundMe to help support his new company, The Mime Company.

He has also received ample support from his TikTok community – with his video since garnering over 2.7million views along with many now demanding a response from Sea World.

Fans rally to mime performer’s support, demanding answers from bosses

One user wrote, ‘Security guards always have an inflated sense of ego. I’m so sorry.’

Another said: ‘My dad worked for Sea World Orlando over 25 years and he rode his bike on the back road. I worked there for 3 years, always enjoyed watching you. you were always kind to everyone. sorry this happened.’

Wrote another, ‘@SeaWorld Orlando I was planning a trip to SeaWorld but not anymore.’

Another user wrote, ‘@SeaWorld Orlando Seriously??!!! 36 YEARS and not even the courtesy to talk to him.’

Said another: ‘Maybe Sea World doesn’t realize how important you are to the visitors?’

Urged another: ‘Sea World Orlando do better !!! Hire this guy back and give him a raise !!!!’

In a follow-up video, Lynn thanked his fans, past colleagues and the prior SeaWorld management. The entertainer also promises that he will continue to perform in some capacity or another and asks fans to stay tuned.

Despite conceding he is devastated, Frey is trying to look at the bright side.

‘I am sad the way it ended but happy but excited for new adventure,’ the performer said.