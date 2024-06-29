Hailey Welch Nashville, Tennessee woman becomes a meme sensation after ‘Hawk Tuah’ video goes viral as she now makes a tidy sum in merchandise deals as she seeks to profit from other lucrative business opportunities following sexy ‘pleasing man in bed,’ tip goes viral.

A graphic depiction of a sex tip involving a Tennessee woman spitting into the direction of an interviewer’s microphone while enthusiastically saying, ‘Hawk Tuah,’ has led to a Nashville local becoming an internet meme along with now making a tidy sum of money in merchandise deals.

Hailey Welch since ‘blowing up’ on the internet has gone into virtual hiding in a tranquil Tennessee town where she lives with her family in rural isolation.

The young woman become a viral sensation following her demonstrating to an interviewer asking ‘what’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy in bed’ during a Nashville street video for Tim and Dee TV, which aired last week on June 19.

Unedited clip of Hawk Tuah girl pic.twitter.com/ghf5cz7gtV — Itsme (@itsme_urstruly) June 28, 2024

A no holds bar Welch sees the young woman enthusiastically pulling her head back and then emphatically spitting into the mic while laughing and giving the interviewer a very mischievous smile as she dramatically says ‘You gotta give ‘em that Hawk Tuah!’ while her female friend in tow (Chelsea Bradford) covers her mouth in incredulity, while mock laughing along with her buddy.

Yes, girls know what’s up….

The impromptu episode has since led to Welch cashing in with a freshly minted deal with a local hat maker, Fathead Threads for caps emblazoned with her sex-advice catchphrase.

The $32.70 official headgear proclaiming ‘Hawk Tuah ’24, Spit on That Thang’ sells for $43.70 if they have her original signature on the brim.

The hat is to come with two different types of hats with the phrase written on it, one with a leather patch and one embroidered.

This gonna be the trend od 2024:

Hawk Tuah, spit on that thang girl

Fathers days Gifts Remix. #hawkTuah pic.twitter.com/SCOMeC4JH7 — Ⴚ Ξ Ꮢ ⋁ (@Gerv023) June 20, 2024

According to the dailymail, rather than going to the manufacturer, the hats are brought to her at an undisclosed location for her to sign.

An initial 2000 hats have been made and orders continue to flood from around the country according to the owner, Jason Poteete.

Welch is slated to make an undisclosed percentage from sales.

While Poteete declined to disclose the total earnings from the merchandise sales, he hinted that it’s easy to calculate based on the hat prices, which would amount to at least $65,400 ( 2000 sold out caps times $32.70).

Welch has since sought the help of an attorney to negotiate a minefield of opportunities coming her way. No pun intended….

Beyond the Hawt Tuah caps hundreds of other memes have since followed, including the phrase being yelled out by a fan as 2024 US Open golf champion Bryson DeChambeau hit a tee shot at the LIV event in Nashville and a bounty of other memes, see above and see more below…(enjoy!).

hawk tuah girl is the perfect addition to an already fantastic white boy summer 😎 pic.twitter.com/cTkfMhIIqH — Freckled Liberty 🔥 (@FreckledLiberty) June 21, 2024

you must become a hawk tuah girl to compete with the hawk tuah girl pic.twitter.com/och53IpHgF — Freckled Liberty 🔥 (@FreckledLiberty) June 24, 2024

That “Hawk Tuah” thing is already affecting relationships🤣 pic.twitter.com/a0SUwOTmFH — World of Memes (@mashedAvocado_) June 28, 2024