Joshua Miller St Cloud man kills Joseph Beck over pool pump

Joshua Miller kills Joseph Beck over pool pump as his close friend sat in parked car in St Cloud, Florida when the suspect approached him demanding device, pistol whipping him with gun with weapon going off.

A fight over a pool pump has lead to a Florida man shooting a friend dead as he sat in his car according to reports.

Joshua Miller, 29, was arrested on for allegedly shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Beck in St. Cloud over the weekend according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Beck was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car in his driveway when Miller came up to him with a gun, kicked his passenger door open, pistol-whipped him only for the weapon to discharge and shoot the occupant in the stomach, all while demanding he give him his pool pump, Sheriff Marco Lopez said during a Monday press conference.

‘Where’s my pool pump?’

Lopez said after the shooting, Miller ran into a wooded area. The wanted man was soon found and arrested on Sunday.

Surveillance video and tips helped track him down, Lopez said.

Video showed Miller walk up to the victim’s parked car before demanding, ‘Where’s my pool pump?’ López said.

Beck was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries, leaving behind four children.

The mother of three of his kids said Miller and Beck were good friends. She said that Beck and Miller were hanging out looking at photos of their children just days before the shooting.

‘It just doesn’t make any sense to me,’ she told WOFL.

Was gunshot accidental?

Beck is survived by three children, ages 5, 6 and 9, according to a GoFundMe page organized by his ex-wife Brittany Harrell seeking donations to pay for his funeral. Harrell told WESH that Miller and Beck, to whom she was married for eight years, were ‘really close, hanging out every other day.’

Harrell also said there didn’t appear to be indications of a rift between the two men before the shooting.

‘The moral of the story is don’t pistol-whip somebody. This isn’t a mobster movie, or grand theft auto, or a video game, this is real life and if you don’t know how to properly handle a firearm, you shouldn’t be holding one. Especially beating someone with it because now in this case, he’s facing murder,’ Lopez said.

In addition to the murder charge, he’s accused of burglary for reaching into the truck, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Lopez on Monday told reportes that Miller confessed to the crimes while saying he did not know if the gunshot was accidental.

Miller now facies felony charges of murder while engaged in burglary and armed burglary.

He went before a judge Monday for his first appearance. He’s now being held without bond.