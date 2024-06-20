Collin Troy Bailey aka Mia Bailey, Transgender daughter who shot parents her, Gail and Joseph, dead arrested after manhunt in Washington County, Utah. No known motive.

The search for a transgender woman accused of shooting her parents dead came to a dramatic end after the ‘daughter’ was arrested hours after fleeing the family’s Utah home.

Collin Troy Bailey, 28, who goes by the name Mia Bailey, was filmed being led away by seven armed officers in Washington City, Utah, Wednesday afternoon, following her surrender.

Bailey’s arrest came hours after her mother Gail, 69, and father Joseph, 70, were found dead at their nearby home, Tuesday evening, June 18th.

The video shows the man who goes by Mia Bailey stand up after hiding in a field. They were able to arrest him without incident.

KSL news pic.twitter.com/DLBPrxHGCH — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) June 19, 2024

Washington City Police Department Lt. Kory Klotz in a release said that Bailey had a firearm on their person when they were located by law enforcement and that the suspect put the weapon on the ground before being arrested. The weapon was later recovered by law enforcement.

‘We have some good news,’ said Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department. ‘We have the suspect in custody. Everyone is safe. No one else was injured.’

‘So the stay at home, shelter, that we have put in place in this area has been lifted. Again, there is no suspect outstanding.’

Police identified Bailey as the sole suspect in the case and described her as a ‘transgender male transitioning to a female and [who] currently goes by the name of Mia Bailey.’

By 2 a.m. Wednesday, police radio transmissions indicated that officers had located Bailey’s general area, and believed she was on foot. They contained the area while awaiting the arrival of a SWAT team.

‘Mia’s current whereabouts are unknown and (Bailey) is considered armed and dangerous,’ a previous release noted, the Gephardt Daily reported.

No known motive

A previous description described Bailey as being 5-foot-10, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and wearing blue skinny jeans with a light blue or white T-shirt. Bailey was also known to wears wigs and change hairstyles frequently, KSL reported.

Reflecting on the shooting death of his parents, Gail’s brother, Mike Mitchell, took to social media to discuss the double murders.

He said: ‘My sister Gail and her husband Blue Bailey were shot dead tonight. I’m numb.

‘Their own son killed them. My poor mother has lost 3 of her 5 children. You always think it only happens to someone else. Give your brother or sister a call. Stay in touch.’

Bailey’s arrest ended a 16 hour search after officers were called to reports of shots fired at the family residence, where officers found her parents deceased.

Officers had warned that Bailey was considered to be armed and dangerous after she was seen fleeing the scene in a yellow 2014 Kia Sol.

Gephardt Daily reported that in the early hours of Wednesday morning, police transmissions indicated that officers had located Bailey’s general area.

The outlet said that they believed the suspect to be on foot and officers were trying to contain the area while awaiting for a SWAT team.

Another update followed asking residents to be on alert in the Bloomington Hills and Fort Pierce area of the city.

City Police Lt. Kory Klotz told St. George News: ‘[Officers] did find two deceased victims — both adults, one female, one male.

‘As they cleared the rest of the residence, they found evidence of a homicide. Her whereabouts are unknown.

No motive for the double homicides was immediately known.